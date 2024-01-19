Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as they look to recover from three straight losses. It is an important game for Mikel Arteta’s men, who travelled to Dubai during the mini-break for a warm weather training camp.

Should the Gunners beat Palace, they would take themselves back within two points of current table-toppers Liverpool, who travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Crystal Palace appear to be a mixed bag at this stage of the season. They have delivered good performances and results against Manchester City and more recently Brentford, but with just win in their last nine games, the pressure is increasing on manager Roy Hodgson.

A notable factor in this match-up is the difference in rest both teams have had. Arsenal’s last match came on the 7th January, almost two weeks ago. Crystal Palace were forced into a replay by Everton in the FA Cup, a match played on Wednesday and one they lost, leaving just two days of rest.

Will Arteta stick with the pivot?

For the vast majority of this season, Arteta has stuck with the system that worked so well last season. It involves a midfield three consisting of a deep-lying defensive midfielder, a creative player who sticks with or just behind the front three, and a left central midfielder who finds space in between the opposition right-back and right central defender.

That left central midfielder position last season was almost always occupied by Granit Xhaka, who played it superbly well. When the Swiss left in the summer, Arteta sought to replace him with Kai Havertz, a player who had spent most of his career as the head of the attack.

The German has struggled to find consistency in his new position and Arteta has chopped and changed. Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard have all spent time in that position this season but none have managed to find the consistency Xhaka provided.

With the injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who would play at left-back but operate in midfield, Arteta has been forced to review his options. Against Liverpool in the FA Cup, the Spaniard elected to play both Jorginho and Rice in deeper positions, as a pivot. While Arsenal lost the game, the pair provided great control for the majority and chance creation was not affected.

The reduced space between midfielders allowed Arsenal further ease in blocking transitions through the middle of the pitch and gave the Gunners safer routes when playing out from the back, with both midfielders occupying the space for wall passes.

Given the reduced threat in Crystal Palace, it is not clear if Arteta will stick with his pivot but it is a possible solution for Arsenal’s recent woes.

Attacking without Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew

On Saturday, Crystal Palace will be without two of their biggest threats going forward. Michael Olise, who has arguably become the Eagles’ talisman since the departure of Wilfried Zaha, and Jordan Ayew. Olise will miss the game due to injury, while Ayew is competing for his nation, Ghana, at the African Cup of Nations.

The young French winger missed the first eleven games of the Premier League season recovering from a hamstring injury, but has been firing on all cylinders since returning. With five goals and one assist in just nine matches this season, he is one of the form players in the league.

Ayew has divided opinion in the Palace fanbase over his five year plus stint at the South London club but this season he has certainly played his part. The Ghanaian has two goals and six assists in his 21 matches, making him the joint biggest contributor of Premier League goals and assists in the Palace team, alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Without either player, Palace’s frontline looks far weaker. Mateta and French striker Odsonne Edouard do score goals for Hodgson’s team but the creative burden is likely to fall on the shoulders of Eberechi Eze. The English player, who was once a player in Arsenal’s Hale End academy, has also experienced a stop-start season with injuries. Last season, Eze starred for Palace and specifically Hodgson.

Following the sacking of Patrick Vieira and rehiring of the English veteran Hodgson, Eze registered seven goal contributions and was rewarded with his first England cap following the end of the season.

The tricky midfielder is the key for Palace’s hopes of causing an upset at the Emirates. Finding space behind Rice will be tough but the opportunity for counter attacks will be available.

Arsenal’s wingers

Alongside club captain Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were Arsenal’s standout players last season. The vast majority of Arsenal’s play came through their pair of wide players and rightly earned the admiration of being among Europe’s most exciting young stars.

This season, neither player has been able to recreate that form in the Premier League. Arsenal’s form last season took the league by surprise and their opponents often afforded the Gunners space to excel, but that is something that has changed massively. On a weekly basis, Arsenal are facing among the lowest defensive lines in Europe in a bid to neutralise their pace in behind.

Nothing serves more to prove this than Arsenal’s form in the Champions League. The North London club have been out of Europe’s elite competition since 2018 but returned in emphatic fashion, topping their group and scoring 16 goals in the process.

Whether it’s a case of underestimation or confidence, Arsenal’s fellow Group B opponents elected to play high lines, leading to devastating outcomes. The highlight being a 6-0 thrashing of RC Lens, a game in which Saka and Martinelli were seemingly given the freedom of the Emirates to repeatedly break in behind and batter Brice Samba’s goal.

In the Premier League, it is a different story. Martinelli has struggled massively for form, undeniably suffering from the loss of Xhaka, who often underlapped him. Another factor in the Brazilian’s toils is the loss in form of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Zinchenko has looked some way off the pace this season and has failed to find Martinelli in behind as he did so often last season.

Jesus’ season has been plagued with injuries and he has also failed to get near the impressively high level he played at for large periods of the last campaign.

Incredibly, Saka has still offered 12 goals and assists in the league season so far, despite recently playing at a level below what is now expected of him. The chances have fallen to Arsenal’s star man but his, usually reliable, finishing has let him down. In fairness to the Englishman, Saka is said to be carrying an injury and Arsenal will hope the mini-break will have served to alleviate those problems.

Ultimately, if Arsenal are to have a good season, they will need Saka and Martinelli to find form and fast.

Saturday’s match will serve as a good insight into the feeling inside the Arsenal camp. A big win could break down many of the barriers the team are currently facing and set up a good chance to go on another winning run.