West Ham were mere passengers in their own stadium as Arsenal put six past them to record a statement victory and move level on points with Man City.

Despite a slow start to the game, Arsenal took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute thanks to a superb header from William Saliba.

But then a flurry of three goals in just seven minutes at the end of the first half, including a penalty scored by Bukayo Saka, which gave them a healthy 4-0 half-time lead.

The second half offered no reprise for the Hammers, with a quick double, to make the score 6-0 in the 65th minute, removing any dwindling hope of a comeback.

The second of the double was a screamer score by former West Ham player Declan Rice, who fired home from 25 yards to seal the Gunners' astounding 6-0 win.

The win moves Arsenal back to within two points of the league leaders Liverpool, and level with Man City, behind on only goal difference.

For the hosts, the loss represents their seventh game without a win, and makes it nine goals conceded in just their last two games, a statistic that they will desperately want to correct.

Story of the game

David Moyes named an unchanged lineup from the side who lost 3-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, with Alphonse Areola deemed fit enough to start despite being substituted at half-time against Man United.

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the Arsenal side who beat Liverpool 3-1 last time out, with Jakub Kiwior replacing the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard replacing Jorginho in a tactical switch.

The game got off to an even, if not uneventful, start, with chances are both ends but no clear-cut opportunities for either side to take an early lead.

The Gunners settled into the game the quickest and began to pile pressure on West Ham, which soon resulted in the first yellow card of the game, as Edson Alvarez was given a tightrope to walk for the majority of the game.

Arteta's side were unable to make their control pay, however, and the hosts soon began creating chances of their own, looking a real threat on the counter but, the Arsenal defence was able to hold strong.

Arsenal thought that they had found an opener in the 23rd minute as Trossard fired a powerful effort goalwards, but the Belgian's effort was superbly saved by Areola, denying the visitors the lead.

The visitors continued to create chances though and were rewarded for their efforts in the 32nd minute as Saliba rose highest at the far post to head home from Rice's corner - firing the hosts into a well-deserved lead.

Arsenal dominated following the goal, and were awarded a penalty less than ten minutes later after Saka was bought down by Areola, having knocked the ball around the Frenchman.

Saka converted the penalty in the 41st minute, which signalled the start of an onslaught at the end of the half, which saw the Gunners double their lead before half-time.

Gabriel Magalhaes added the third with a close-range header from Rice's free-kick delivery, marking the former Hammer's second assist against his former side.

The fourth was added in injury time, courtesy of an excellently dispatched shot into the top far corner from Trossard, leaving West Ham with a mountain to climb as the referee blew for half-time with the visitors leading 4-0.

Second half

Despite West Ham making a double change at the break, it was Arsenal who came charging out the blocks, as they continued to apply constant pressure on the shaky Hammers defence.

West Ham enjoyed a brief period of pressure themselves, perhaps in part due to Arsenal's comfortable position in the game, but were unable to make any progress in reducing the deficit in front of them.

It was not long before Arsenal took control once more, and in the 63rd minute Saka added a fifth goal after effortlessly breezing past Nayef Aguerd before firing the ball beyond Areola.

Less than 180 seconds later, in the 65th minute, Rice compounded the misery of his former club as he made it 6-0 with a rocket of a shot from 25 yards out.

Arsenal spent the rest of the game in second, if not third, gear, and continued to dominate in terms of both possession and chances.

The referee eventually brought West Ham's misery to an end, as the Hammers endured their worst home defeat since losing 8-2 against Blackburn Rovers way back in 1963.

Player of the match - Declan Rice

It is hard to single out a single player after such an emphatic performance, but Rice's goal and two assists, despite receiving near-constant boos in the first half, was truly something to admire.

As well as his goal involvements, the £105m midfielder boasted a 93% pass accuracy, while also completing four key passes.