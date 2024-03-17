Chelsea have made it to Wembley for the second time this season after a 4-2 win at home to Leicester City in the FA Cup Quarter Final.

It looked like a routine win at half time after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer game them a 2-0 lead.

But Leicester fought back and had winger Stephy Mavididi to thank for a moment of magic to get back level.

With the game locked at 2-2, Chelsea fans started to turn on manager Mauricio Pochettino and booed some of his substitutions.

But when Callum Doyle was shown a straight red card for bringing down Nicholas Jackson just outside the box, Chelsea used their quality to win the game.

The result means that Chelsea head to Wembley for the semi finals while Leicester will turn their full focus to the promotion race at the top of the Championship as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Story of the Match

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino made just two changes to the team that beat Newcastle United on Monday night. One change was in goal where Robert Sanchez came in for Djordje Petrovic and Mykhailo Mudryk came in for the suspended Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Maresca made four changes for The Foxes after their last Championship game. Wilfred Ndidi came back in for his first start in December and started alongside Patson Daka, Callum Doyle and cup goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Before the game, memories were invoked of the 2021 FA Cup final between these two sides that saw Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win.

And Leicester tried to go toe-to-toe with the Premier League team as the game started and they tried to impose their possession based philosophy on the home team.

And for the first ten minutes, it seemed to work. They matched their opponents and pressed well. But after that, they started playing themselves into trouble and Chelsea figured them out.

Chelsea managed to open the scoring a quarter of an hour in after Abdul Fatawu lost the ball on the edge of the Chelsea box. The home side countered and played Nicholas Jackson in down the right. He beat Jannick Vestergaard for pace and squared the ball to Marc Cucurella who had an empty net at his mercy and tapped the ball home.

The Championship side did have chances of their own and in particular striker Patson Daka. Midway through the first half, Fatawu floated a cross into the box but Daka headed wide.

That miss could have proved costly just a minute later when Fatawu was adjudged to have fouled a Chelsea player in the box and a penalty was awarded. Raheem Sterling stepped up to take it but was denied by a good save by Stolarczyk.

Sterling will be wondering how he did not grab a goal in this game when he had a chance to make up for his penalty miss just a few minutes later. The ball was threaded through to put him one-on-one with the keeper but his effort went wide.

But just before the whistle went for half time, Chelsea did double their lead. Sterling was involved as he used his pace to get behind the Disasi and squared the ball to Cole Palmer who tapped home to make it 2-0.

As the two teams came back out for the second half, it looked like Chelsea would just need to stay solid and they have a comfortable path through to a Wembley semi-final.

But they made their job a whole lot more difficult just five minutes into the second when Axel Disasi attempted a back pass to goalkeeper Sanchez who wasn't in his goal and the overhit back pass flew into the net.

That own goal had a massive effect on the atmosphere and feel of the game. Leicester suddenly looked well up for it again and Chelsea looked shaky.

Leicester needed a moment of magic though if they were to level the game and they got it through winger Stephy Mavididi when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box, got it out of his feet and picked out the far corner with a curling shot to make it 2-2.

After the equaliser, there was a real cup tie feel to the game and it felt like either team could get the winner.

The game took another twist soon after the equaliser when a good bit of skill from Nicholas Jackson saw him go through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. As he raced towards the box he was brought down by Callum Doyle and the referee gave a penalty and a yellow card.

But after a VAR review the decision was changed to a free kick and as a result of Doyle being outside the box he was shown a straight red card.

The free kick was in a dangerous position and Sterling stepped up to take it but his effort went so far high and wide he was even booed for it by his own fans.

With emotions running high, there were the first few signs that Pochettino had lost his fans. When he took off Mudryk for Carney Chukwuemeka there were even more boos and chants of 'You don't know what you're doing'.

But with their man advantage and Premier League quality, it was Chelsea who looked the more likely to win the game and they came close a couple of times as time ticked down.

And it was the Premier League side who won it as the game ticked into stoppage time. There was some good link up play between Chukwuemeka and Palmer and it was Chukwuemeka who slotted the ball home to make it 3-2.

With a minute left to play Madueke ensured it would be Chelsea heading to Wembley with another good finish while Leicester will be left to focus on earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Player of the Match - Malo Gusto

While not being on the scoresheet in this game, Malo Gusto did pop up with an assist in stoppage time and throughout the game he showed his quality and looked an assured part of the Chelsea defence.