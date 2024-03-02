Brentford and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford deployed a pressing system that made it difficult for Chelsea to find space and time to get into decent attacking areas, which proved effective for majority of the first half. However, the deadlock was broken by Nicolas Jackson in the 35th minute, after heading home a fantastic cross from Malo Gusto.



Following good work down the right flank, Ivan Toney fired in a cross that caused Chelsea's defence all kinds of problems. The resulting scramble inside the box led to the ball finding its way to Yoslev, who levelled the game at 1-1 in the 50th minute.

Despite not converting his first bicycle kick attempt in the first half, Yoane Wissa caught his second attempt perfectly - leaving Đorđe Petrović with no chance in the Chelsea goal as he fired Brentford into a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute.

Axel Disasi powered home a header from a Cole Palmer cross to level the game at 2-2 in the 83rd minute. The result means Chelsea stay in 11th with a game in hand on Wolverhampton Wanderers in 10th, while Brentford will be looking nervously over their shoulder in 15th - 5 points above the relegation zone.

Story of the match

Thomas Frank made 4 changes to his side after a 4-2 defeat away to West Ham United on Monday which saw Nathan Collins and Mads Roerslev recalled in defence, with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa introduced into the Brentford midfield and attack.

Mauricio Pochettino opted for Đorđe Petrović in goal despite Robert Sanchez being fit and available for the match. Trevoh Chalobah was handed his first start of the Premier League season, while Raheem Sterling dropped to the bench after struggling with illness during the week.

The first chance of the game fell to Enzo Fernandez after 8 minutes, but his effort was well blocked by Roerslev following a good cut back by Cole Palmer. Wissa replied shortly after with a speculative bicycle kick that curled a few yards outside the post as both sides looked to break the deadlock.

Good work down the right flank from Ivan Tony created another chance for Wissa in the 23rd minute, but the angle proved to be too difficult to cause Petrović any real problems.

Nicolas Jackson wasted a golden opportunity to put his side in front after rounding Mark Flekken, but the Senegal international scuffed his effort on his weaker foot to allow Collins to clear the danger. However, there was no stopping the Chelsea forward 10 minutes later as he fired home a good header after latching onto the end of a near-perfect cross from Malo Gusto.

Conor Gallagher was booked for simulation in the 37th minute after going down inside the Brentford box

Second Half

No changes were made by either side as the second half got under way.

Chelsea’s defence were caught on the counter down the right flank which allowed Ivan Toney to fire another dangerous cross into the box, which resulted in a scramble inside the box. The ball found itself at the feet of Yoslev, who poked home the equaliser in the 50th minute.

Yanelt hit the post with the Bees next attack of the game less than 2 minutes after the equaliser following another defensive error, this time from Levi Colwill. The German became the first Brentford player to receive a yellow card during the game for dissent in the 57th minute.

Cole Palmer missed a golden opportunity to put Chelsea back in front after great work again from Gusto on the counter attack, but The Blues leading scorer placed his effort on the wrong side of post.

Wissa fired home a wonderful bicycle kick in the 68th minute to put Brentford 2-1 up after a great advantage being played from the referee to create the chance.

Mykhailo Mudryk was brought on for Enzo Fernandez in the 70th minute. Frank Onyeka was booked for a foul on Axel Disasi in the 72nd minute. The Nigerian was replaced by Mathias Jensen in the 76th minute.

Sergio Reguilón fired a header off the post in the 77th minute, with Chelsea looking vulnerable at the back but determined to find an equaliser going forward. Raheem Sterling replaced Colwill shortly after.

Chelsea found their equaliser in the 83rd minute through a powerful header from Disasi after a great cross from Palmer to level the game at 2-2. Flekken produced a good save to deny Sterling in a 1v1 situation in the 86th minute.

Wissa and Janelt were replaced by Neal Maupay and Yegor Yarmolyuk on as Thomas Frank pushed for another goal to regain the lead. Mathias Jørgensen was booked for fouling Mudryk in the 90th minute.

Player of the match - Malo Gusto

Another terrific attacking display from the Frenchman saw him become a lifeline for Chelsea to hit Brentford on the counter attack and offer a threat going forward. His crosses caused issues for the opposition defenders for the entire game.

