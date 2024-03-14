Pep Guardiola’s side have reached their sixth consecutive FA Cup quarter-final after they eased past Luton Town 6-2 last month whereas Newcastle will be competing in the FA Cup’s last eight for the first time since 2020 which was also against Manchester City. Eddie Howe’s side were taken to penalties by Blackburn but thankfully came out on top to scrape their way through to this year’s quarterfinals.

The sides last faced each other in January of this year. Manchester City came out as 3-2 winners in a scintillating game at St. James’ Park. Bernardo Silva put the visitors ahead with a delightful flick, finishing Kyle Walker’s cross. Alexander Isak levelled things up just ten minutes later when her curled Bruno Guimaraes’ pass into the far corner. Just two minutes later, The Magpies went in front. Anthony Gordon picked up the ball on the left side from Dan Burn, drove at the City defence before bending a beautiful strike into the bottom right corner. Kevin De Bruyne was brought on to make his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season. He made an instant impact when he picked up the ball from Rodri in midfielder, looked up and fired a venomous low-driven strike into the left corner to level the game for the visitors. It looked like Newcastle were going to hold on to a precious point, but De Bruyne once again showed his class by lifting a glorious pass over the top for Oscar Bobb. The Norwegian brought it down brilliantly and tucked it away to seal the points for the Citizens.

Newcastle has a poor record at the Etihad Stadium. They have only managed one win on that ground since 2014 and two since the new millennium. This sort of statistic could go in the Magpies’ favour as it lifts a lot of the expectation of their shoulders.

John Stones celebrates v Liverpool (Alex Livesey via GettyImages)

TEAM NEWS:

Manchester City:

The Citizens will be without record signing Jack Grealish as continues to recover from a host of different injuries. Ederson Moraes will be out for a few weeks after sustaining a thigh injury during City’s draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. Kevin De Bruyne has withdrawn from the Belgium squad for the upcoming international break due to a groin problem. He is expected to return at the end of the month.

Newcastle United:

Eddie Howe’s side has been riddled with injuries throughout the season. Callum Wilson (chest) and Joelinton (thigh) will not be available as they continue their rehabilitation programs. Nick Pope (shoulder), Kieran Trippier (Calf) and Harvey Barnes (thigh) are all expected to return to the side before the end of the month but are not ready for the weekend. Anthony Gordon (knee) and Dan Burn (Back) are both very close to coming back but not 100% just yet. Sandro Tonali is still serving his suspension and will not be available till the start of next season.

Jacob Murphy celebrates v Chelsea (Mike Hewitt via GettyImages)

Expected line-ups:

Manchester City:

Ortega, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Lewis, Nunes, Rodri, Foden, Alvarez, Bobb, Haaland

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Murphy

Key Players:

Manchester City – Rodri:

Rodri v Liverpool (Alex Livesey via GettyImages)

It is has been very clear that when Rodri plays for City, they do not lose. 60 games since Pep Guardiola’s side have lost a game when the Spaniard has played. An outrageous record. It is all down to his persistence when defending. His determination to win the ball back, his fantastic passing and he seems to come clutch with a goal when his team needs it most. Rodri is crucial to this treble winning team.

Newcastle United – Alexander Isak:

Alexander Isak celebrates v Chelsea (James Gill via GettyImages)

When this man is fit, he is a threat. Alexander Isak does not need many opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net. The Swedish striker is extremely fast and when he is through one on one, he will not miss. He can also score goals from distance and is a problem for the opposition when Newcastle have set pieces. A superb striker in the Premier League.

Key Information:

Where is the game being played?

Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City

What time is kick off?

17:30 (UK time) Saturday 16th March 2024.

How can I watch?

BBC One for everyone in the UK and available on the BBC iPlayer.