Liverpool know they cannot afford to drop any points at home during this immensely tight Premier League title race, and the sigh of relief that greeted the final whistle told of how hard-fought these three points against Brighton & Hove Albion had been.

Few teams will offer Jurgen Klopp’s side a tougher examination in the league during the run-in than the south coast club did here. Roberto De Zerbi’s future as Brighton manager is uncertain — and the Anfield hot-seat is one with which the Italian has been linked — but his team were on it.

Brighton’s confident play, early breakthrough goal via Danny Welbeck and the notion that they have been Liverpool’s bogey team in recent seasons meant that the hosts had plenty to contend with.

And despite their slow start, they did come to dominate and managed to turn this game around to take them back to the top of the table.

Luis Diaz scored the equaliser on 27 minutes and Mohamed Salah struck the winner in the 65th minute.

The Egyptian’s 22nd goal of the season should have signalled the start of good game management by Liverpool but instead, their carelessness led to a nervy conclusion with Lewis Dunk and substitute Adam Lallana, a former Liverpool player, both going close.

Story of the game

De Zerbi and his team certainly made an early impression. They caught Liverpool cold with Welbeck striking after only 82 seconds. Simon Adringa, Brighton’s nifty Ivorian left-back, was allowed to run half the length of the pitch unchallenged with neither Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk able to cut out the danger.

The ball fell to Welbeck and the former Manchester United striker’s well-struck shot from the edge of the penalty area was powerful and accurate. If Liverpool did not know they were in for a difficult afternoon, then they were after such a fast start from the visitors.

Klopp’s team took a while to get into their stride but started to pile on the pressure with Salah seeing efforts either blocked or fly off the target. He would go on to have 12 shots across the piece, which is his most in a Premier League match.

When Liverpool did move the ball quicker, Brighton were back in numbers. Yet the home side managed an equaliser before the half-hour mark. Salah beat Carlos Baleba to the ball on the edge of the area and headed a half-cleared corner straight back over the Brighton midfielder’s head.

Courtesy of a Joel Veltman deflection, the ball fell to Diaz, who was one of the few Liverpool players not offside. The Colombian was able to jab home from close range and any Brighton complaints fell on deaf ears.

It was an absorbing, tactical contest with Liverpool in the ascendency and Brighton seeing their energy drained. Alexis Mac Allister headed just wide from a Joe Gomez cross, Salah went close too while Szoboszlai struck wide and Darwin Nunez saw a shot saved by Bart Verbruggen.

Liverpool’s pressure paid off, and the space they had longed for arose, with Mac Allister playing a clever pass that cut open the Brighton defence and found Salah. A quick turn took him towards goal and his trusted left boot did the rest.

Diaz and Salah combined soon afterwards and the ball squirmed through Verbruggen’s legs only for the offside flag to bring reprieve for Brighton. The margins were close on that call, and the single-goal lead meant the visitors were still in the contest.

Dunk’s header had Caoimhin Kelleher scrambling into a fine save and Lallana, formerly of Liverpool, dragged a shot from inside the area. Salah might have had a second but was denied by a brilliant one-handed save by Verbruggen.

Player of the game: Alexis Mac Allister

The Liverpool midfielder has fitted in well since his move from Brighton last summer, and he has especially excelled since recently moving back into his best position further upfield.

The Argentinian's clever pass unlocked the door for Liverpool's winning goal and his deft release to Salah was what the home team had been searching for all afternoon.