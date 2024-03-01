Sheffield United host Arsenal in the Premier League, as the Blades look to desperately battle relegation, while the Gunners continue their title fight.

Chris Wilder's side have a mountain to climb, as they sit 11 points from safety and have won just one Premier League game since mid-December.

In an even more worrying trend for them, they have lost their last three home games with an aggregate score of 2-15 (which has included two 5-0 thrashings).

Arsenal's form is of stark contrast to their opponents, having won their last six Premier League games, while scoring 25 goals in the process.

Most recently they emphatically beat Newcastle 4-1 at the Emirates, laying down the gauntlet in their pursuit of the Premier League title - a result that will instil fear among the Sheffield United faithful.

The Blades have beaten Arsenal twice at Bramall Lane in the Premier League era, doing so in 2006 and, more recently, in 2019. Recent form tells a different story, however, with Arsenal unbeaten against Sheffield United in their last five meetings.

Team news

Sheffield United's struggles on the pitch are being more than matched by their injury record, with Wilder facing several key players being unavailable for the game.

Cameron Archer will remain absent having suffered a calf injury, and it is highly unlikely that the Blades' joint top scorer in the league will feature until after the approaching international break.

Chris Basham is a long-term absentee, after fracturing his ankle following a horror challenge back in October 2023, and the 35-year-old is not expected to feature again until next season.

Welsh international Rhys Norrington-Davies will not play again this season, having suffered a serious hamstring injury last month.

Max Lowe's season is also over, as he is expected to undergo a second surgery in a bid to repair his ankle ligaments after injuring them after blocking a shot in February.

John Egan is facing a race to be fit before the end of the season as he recovers from an ankle injury, with Wilder saying: "He's pushing for that!"

Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane continues to suffer from a hamstring strain, and is not expected to be in contention again until at least the end of the month.

Mason Holgate is suspended for the game after his horror challenge on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma.

Daniel Jebbison remains unavailable through illness, with the 20-year-old still yet to make an appearance this season.

In a boost, both Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock have been passed as fit to play in the game, and will be available for Wilder to call upon on Monday night.

Arsenal's previous injury crisis of sorts seems to have finally subsided, with several key players once again in contention to play, and others not too far from a return.

Jurrien Timber is nearing a return from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, and has made tremendously quick progress. Despite not being available for Monday, it is hoped that he could return by the end of March, having now resumed first-team training.

Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey should be part of the squad to face Sheffield United, having recovered from a hamstring issue, saying: "Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday."

Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also in contention for the game, though decisions on the duo are not expected to be made until over the weekend.

Likely line-ups

Sheffield United

Grbic; Ahmedodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; McAtee, Brewster

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Havertz

Key players

Sheffield United - Oli McBurnie

In the absence of the injured Cameron Archer, the performance of Oli McBurnie, who is the Blades' joint top Premier League goalscorer, will be more important than ever if Sheffield United have any aspirations of winning the game.

The 27-year-old Scotsman has scored four goals in just 14 Premier League appearances this season, and has two goal involvements in his last four games, despite Sheffield United's poor overall form.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Rice is yet to have a bad game for Arsenal, and is quickly justifying the extreme fee that Arsenal paid for him last summer.

The 25-year-old boasts a 91% pass success rate, as well as having already amassed nine goal involvements so far this season, making him an asset both defensively and offensively.

At Bramall Lane, controlling the midfield will be key for Arsenal as they look to put Sheffield United to the blade, and Rice possesses the qualities necessary to achieve exactly this.

Key details

Where is the match being played?

Sheffield United's home stadium, Bramall Lane.

When is the match?

Monday 4th March 2024, kickoff is at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.