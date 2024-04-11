Brentford vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2024

Brentford take on Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in a must-win game for the Bees.

The return of Ivan Toney from long-term suspension was supposed to be a launchpad for Brentford's charge towards safety.

Yet since an initial purple patch of four goals in his first five games, the 28-year-old has not scored since Brentford's last league win in their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This coincides with Brentford's slump in form having been on a nine-game winless run.

They may have ended that run after turning a 2-0 deficit around at Villa Park to lead 3-2 last time out but an Ollie Watkins goal meant the away side only left with a point.

Sheffield United looks doomed for relegation from the Premier League despite a spirited 2-2 draw against Chelsea still leaving them nine points from safety.

If there is any hope for the Blades then it will be looking at the reverse fixture when a James McAtee match-winning performance earned a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Team News

Brentford look to have the same squad available as they had against Aston Villa.

Ivan Toney will be expected to start after manager Thomas Frank stated his striker was ready to return to the starting lineup.

Ben Mee, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva remain out with season-ending injuries.

Sheffield United

Sheffield's captain in recent weeks Jack Robinson is a big doubt for the weekend with an ankle injury.

Cameron Archer will be looking for a return to the starting lineup after coming back from injury.

Ben Brereton Diaz is hoping to keep his place in the side after starting the last four games.

Likely Lineups

Brentford

Flekken; Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Collins, Reguilon; Damsgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Toney, Mbeumo.

Sheffield United

Grbic; Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Larouci, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn, McAtee, Diaz

Key Players

Brentford - Bryan Mbuemo

The Cameroon international is arguably one of the most underrated players in the Premier League.

Everyone mentions the importance Toney has on Brentford but it is his fruitful partnership with Mbeumo which makes them so dangerous.

The pair have not started yet this season which has deprived the West London-based club of their usual attacking threat that helped their team to a top-half finish last season.

Even with just Mbeumo on his own, his team were sitting 11th in the league before getting injured away at Brighton & Hove Albion in December, and without him, they have slumped into a relegation battle.

Considering Brentford's no.19 has been out with an ankle injury since the start of December the fact he is still their joint top goal scorer reflects his importance.

With Mbeumo expected to keep his place in the starting line up, he will be fundamental for maintaining his team's league status.

Sheffield United - Gustavo Hamer

Sheffield United have not had a lot of star performers so far this season but one consistent name has been Gustavo Hamer.

The former Coventry City has been industrious in the middle of the park and has been a contributor to goals recently.

For instance, he played a significant part in his side's equaliser at Anfield and produced a lovely through ball against Chelsea last weekend for Jayden Bogle's well-taken goal.

Even against Brentford at Bramall Lane, the Brazilian provided the assist for James McAtee's stunning finish.

Playing in a predicted midfield three against a physical robust Brentford midfield puts a lot of pressure on the 26-year-old to win his individual duels.

Sheffield United will be hopefully Hamer's long-range shooting will be a way of harming their opponents as Brentford (five) have conceded more goals than Sheffield United (three) from strikes outside the box.

Chris Wilder has been reliant on his midfielder starting him in every game since February 3rd and will be hoping for another influential performance on Saturday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Brentford are hosting Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 pm on Saturday 13th April 2024.

How can I watch?

The match is not being shown on UK TV.