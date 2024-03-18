As the dust settles on an all-time classic FA Cup tie involving two of English footballs fiercest rivals, fans and players alike turn their attention to the approaching weeks of International football before the return of the Premier League on the 30th of March.

Amidst the competitiveness and sheer intensity that surrounds any clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, it was the Red Devils who came out on top thanks to a stoppage time winner in extra time from Amad Diallo to decide a truly glorious game of football that finished 4-3. Harry Maguire was introduced in the 71st minute of the game, while Mason Mount replaced Victor Lindelöf in the 105th minute, marking his first appearance for the club since November.

Harry Maguire returns

After witnessing their side field a back four consisting of Diogo Dalot - Maguire - Bruno Fernandes - Antony deep into extra time, fans of Manchester United will be eager to see how the two Englishman are integrated into the side for the remainder of the season. Despite being consistently solid when called upon for large parts of this season, Jonny Evans will be the most likely player to drop out of the side due to injury to allow Maguire to partner Raphaël Varane at the heart of defence.

According to WhoScored, Maguire wins on average 3 aerial duals per game whilst maintaining an 83.9% average pass accuracy. During his 16 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, the Englishman has made 19 interceptions, winning 71 duals and winning 48 aerial battles. This highlights Maguire's physical presence in the air whilst being able to maintain a decent amount of possession when on the ball, which is important for Ten Hag's philosophy.

Throw in traits that include great blocking, a keen sense of concentration when assessing his own backline and loads of experience at the highest level and you've got yourself a solid centre back whose redemption story after enduring a prolonged period of media scrutiny is admirable.

Money Mase is back

Mason Mount on the other hand offers something different when compared to that of Scott McTominay, who currently occupies the midfield spot where Mount would be at his most effective. An attacking midfielder who also has the high work rate needed to transition into a box-to-box midfielder when defending make Mount an exciting addition to the United midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo and behind captain Bruno Fernandes.

Following his £55 million move from Chelsea in the summer, the Englishman has only managed 13 appearances in all competitions in what has been an injury-hit start to his United career. However, following months of recovery and rehabilitation, it seems the time is near for Mount to return to the starting 11.

Of his 13 total appearances so far this season, 8 of them have been in the Premier League - where Mount averages an 84.6% average pass accuracy per game. He's not scared to put a defensive shift in for his side by winning 16 tackles with a 63% tackle success rate. Furthermore, Mount has made 27 ball recoveries and won 30 duals, adding to the defensive side of his game.

However, it's the attacking side of his game that needs improvement. Despite being involved in 49 goals in his Premier League career (27 goals & 22 assists) in 137 appearances, he is yet to find the net for his new club. His only attacking return came in the form of an assist in the League Cup earlier in the season. According to footystats, Mount sits in the 84th percentile for dribble success rate with 66.67%, while placing in the 80th percentile for crosses and successful crosses completed - showcasing his overall quality on the ball.

This is no doubt a welcomed selection headache for Erik ten Hag who has been fairly limited in terms of midfield availability during recent games. Time will tell if either of the Englishman will help catapult United's late push for European football in the 2024/25 season.