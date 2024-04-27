Everton 1-0 Brentford: Gueye's goal secures Everton's top-flight survival

This has been another campaign of tumult and torture for Everton supporters but this victory over Brentford means they can now rest assured that next season will be spent in the Premier League with their top-flight status maintained for a 71st year in succession.

Two points deductions — one reduced from ten to six and another of two points currently being appealed — combined with a protracted takeover that is still yet to be completed has made for a complicated and uncertain picture at the Merseyside club.

And it is against such a troubled background that for a second successive season, Sean Dyche has guided them to safety.

It was Idrissa Gueye’s goal on the hour mark that swung this contest the home team’s way. The ball fell for the Senegal international after Everton reworked a corner and the dispatch of his third goal in three games ensured that Dyche’s team cannot be caught by any of the bottom three sides.

Story of the game

Luton Town’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day meant Brentford’s safety had been guaranteed by kick-off and also presented an opportunity for Everton to secure their own top-flight survival.

Two convincing home wins in the past week suggested they were ready to seal their fate.

Youssef Chermiti, handed his first Premier League start in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, almost had a dream start when his far-post lunge nearly connected with Dwight McNeil’s angled drive.

The 19-year-old also created a good opening for Abdoulaye Doucoure on the stroke of half-time but released by the forward’s neat flick, the midfielder sliced badly wide when well placed. Nevertheless, this was not a first half to set the pulses racing, with both sides lacking urgency, threat and accuracy — neither registered a shot on target.

Brentford’s best opening would come from Ivan Toney early in the second half. Mathias Jensen, released by Yoane Wissa, swept an inviting cross but Jordan Pickford blocked the striker’s point-blank effort.

Everton responded to the wake-up call with McNeil’s 30-yard drive cannoning back off the crossbar and the hosts’ breakthrough came in the 60th minute which saw them again profiting from a set-piece.

A corner from McNeil was not properly dealt with by Brentford allowing Gueye to first have a shot blocked and then float a good ball out to Jack Harrison. His pass found Jarred Branthwaite and although the centre-back’s effort was blocked, the rebound found its way to Gueye who swept home.

Before last weekend the midfielder had scored just four times in 186 league appearances, but his second in a week means Everton, on the pitch at least, have been afforded some time free of angst. For the first time in three seasons, their season will not hinge on the final few days of the campaign.

Garner curled a free-kick against the woodwork late on and Pickford had to be alert to deny Bryan Mbeumo but the defiance in the full-time chants highlighted a support proud of their team’s recent efforts.

Player of the game: Dwight McNeil

The Everton winger's deliveries have started to come into their own; and after they helped engineer the impressive derby win over Liverpool in midweek, another set-up the winner in this contest with Brentford.

In truth, this was not a game high in quality and if the hosts were to secure a third home win in seven days then set-pieces were going to be crucial.

It was not only McNeil's corner on the hour that injuced angst in the Brentford ranks but also an angled drive early on almost opened the scoring. His directness -- both running and crosses -- has assisted Everton greatly.