Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfB Stuttgart: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Gameweek 12 looks set to produce a fascinating match-up between two sides who have impressed this season.

Sebastian Hoeneß’ Stuttgart are looking to retain a top three position in the table, with the added boost of having a near-complete set of players to choose from this week.

He has excelled at getting the best out of an impressive transfer window that saw the likes of Serhou Guirassy join the club on a permanent basis, Alexander Nübel join the club on-loan and Angelo Stiller acquired on a permanent basis from Hoffenheim.

But, perhaps more impressive is the way in which the German has his already established players from last season, playing at the top of their game.

Chris Führich, Enzo Millot, Silas, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito and Atakan Karazor to name a few have all been sensational this season. This has resulted in VfB equalling their best start to a season since 03/04 under Felix Magath.

In the opposite dugout, Die Adler and new Head Coach Dino Toppmöller are in a transitional season after a turbulent summer. During which, former boss Oliver Glasner left the club, alongside a number of key players including Jesper Lindström and Evan N’Dicka.

Not to forget the one which caused Eintracht hearts to break, Randal Kolo Muani’s deadline day departure to Paris Saint-Germain. The late nature of the move left no time for Axel Hellmann and Markus Krösche to find a suitable successor.

Despite the drama in the summer, Frankfurt have invested well and rebuilt the squad with a number of quality additions. They currently sit in seventh place and are unbeaten in five league outings.

Toppmöller sets his team up to be hard to beat, in what some may describe as a pragmatic tactical approach. The solitary loss in eleven Bundesliga matches suggests it is working, as Eintracht look to stay competitive across three competitions this season.

With both managers looking to build on their impressive starts to the season after the international break, Saturday evening promises to be a fascinating affair in Frankfurt’s atmospheric home.

Team news

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt are without summer recruit Robin Koch at the back for the Stuttgart clash due to a muscle injury. Toppmöller said ahead of the game that he is optimistic the man on-loan from Leeds United will return to action before the end of the year.

Veteran midfielder Sebastian Rode is still out with the calf injury he suffered against Aberdeen in September. Toppmöller explained his prolonged absence is making it harder to get back up to full fitness.

VfB Stuttgart

Sebastian Hoeneß has a largely unaffected squad of players to choose from for the visit to Frankfurt, with many of his star players returning from minor ailments.

The Swabians are still without long-term absentee Nikolas Nartey who is suffering from a knee cartilage injury. Roberto Massimo is also out, due to muscular problems.

Top scorer Guirassy, having played a full 90 minutes for the Guinea national team, is expected to return to the starting eleven after his recent absence with a knee injury.

Likely lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp (c); Tuta, Smolčić, Pacho; Dina Ebimbe, Larsson, Skhiri, Max ; Chaïbi, Knauff; Marmoush

VfB Stuttgart

Nübel; Stenzel, Anton (c), Zagadou, Ito; Karazor, Stiller; Silas, Millot, Führich; Guirassy

Key players

Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush has had the role of filling in for Randal Kolo Muani and tasked with playing as a striker when traditionally he has usually operated from the left wing, despite being able to play that position.

The Egyptian international has proven to be a very shrewd signing on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg, chipping in with six Bundesliga strikes and ten in all competitions.

Marmoush has perhaps played a much bigger role than he anticipated when joining the club. At just 24-years-old, he has seamlessly transitioned to life at his new club.

The club are supposedly on the hunt for out-and-out strikers in January. However, Marmoush has done exceptionally well to lead the line and steady the ship in Kolo Muani’s absence, with an important and impressive goal and assist tally.

Serhou Guirassy - VfB Stuttgart

The Bundesliga has an array of exceptional strikers on display this season, but no one has shocked more people than Stuttgart’s striking hero Guirassy and his goal scoring exploits so far this campaign.

His respectable, but considerably smaller tally of 11 Bundesliga goals last season has already been surpassed by four after just nine appearances while breaking a Bundesliga record after scoring 13 goals in seven matches.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs around Europe and beyond due to his fine form, but is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career under Sebastian Hoeneß’ high-flying Stuttgart.

He has showcased the ability to finish with both feet, score with the outside of his boot, looping chips and delicate curled efforts.

While on the other hand, rarely missing a chance to showcase his clinicality when there is the opportunity to put his laces through the ball or a tap-in in the opposition’s six yard box.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What time is kick-off?

The match in Frankfurt is set to kick-off at 17:30 (GMT) this Saturday.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix on TV, or via Sky Sports’ app or website.