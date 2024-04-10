Four Things We Learnt from Bayern Munich's hard fought 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Off the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Heidenheim in the league, Bayern showed their Champions League experience with a strong counter attacking display that has left the tie hanging in the balance ahead of next week’s second leg at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners made a perfect start after 12 minutes when Bukayo Saka curled a low shot past Manuel Neuer to make it 1-0. It did not take long for Bayern to hit back and it was the former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry who equalised six minutes later.

Following a mazy run from Leroy Sane through the Arsenal defence, he was tripped by William Saliba and Bayern were awarded a penalty. Up stepped Harry Kane who coolly converted to put Bayern ahead and to score his 15th goal against the Gunners.

As the game went on it was seeming more and more like a tactical smash and grab from the visitors but Mikel Arteta’s substitutes Leandro Trossard and Gabriel combined to great effect to draw the tie level.

In the 76th minute, the Brazilian showed great feet to evade the tackles of Matthijs de Ligt and Leon Goretzka to feed Trossard who slotted it into the bottom corner.

In the final moments of the game Arsenal believed they should have received a penalty as Saka went to ground after connecting with Neuer but the protests were waved away.

Bayern and Thomas Tuchel especially believed they should have had a spot kick earlier in the half as Gabriel picked the ball up in the box after a goal kick was awarded.

-Leroy Sane’s return to full fitness will be key for the second leg

Leroy Sane is brought down by William Saliba and wins a penalty (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Sane was influential in both of Bayern’s goals in the 2-2 draw, with his speed with and without the ball causing the Gunners record defence problems throughout the match until he was taken off just after the hour mark.

A defence splitting pass from the German winger found Goretzka and the midfielder smartly set up Gnabry who squeezed the ball past David Raya to equalise.

However, the second goal came solely from spectacular individual skill as Sane received the ball inside his own half and showed great skill to spin past Jakub Kiwior.

The 28 year old carved his way through the Arsenal defenders' lazy tackles and was eventually brought down to give Kane the chance to silence the home fans.

Without a goal in the league since the 8-0 thrashing of Darmstadt back in October, Tuchel will be hoping that Sane can build on his impressive first half performance ahead of the second leg next week.

-Arsenal’s uncharacteristic defensive errors proved costly

Arsenal lineup ahead of the Champions League Quarter Final (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

It was the first Champions League quarter final being played at the Emirates since 2009 and with Arteta’s young squad coming into the fixture top of the league and defending strongly as a team, the downfall of the tie being defensive errors was unexpected to say the least.

In a game where the Gunners dominated the ball and created chances that ultimately could have won the game, the unusual lapses in concentration when defending led to what Arteta described as “sloppy goals”.

A mix up between Raya and Gabriel led to the Brazilian gifting the ball to Sane and eventually leading to the equaliser but it was the second goal that would have frustrated Arteta the most.

As Sane danced through the defence, the Arsenal spine that has been so consistent this season fell apart and much to the dismay of the home fans led to Kane getting his customary goal at the Emirates.

With costly errors made in the home leg, the introduction of Bayern fans to the equation in the second leg will mean Arteta’s young side will need to cut out the mistakes and stay composed if they are to have a chance of progressing.

-Bayern’s Champions League experience proved to be the difference

Bayern Munich regroup after conceding the opening goal (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The shock loss to Heidenheim last weekend and the fact that it looks increasingly likely that it could be the first trophyless season for Bayern since 2012, only added to the pressure of facing Premier League leaders Arsenal.

However, Tuchel’s side used their big game experience and pulled off an efficient counter attacking display in a game that saw Arsenal dominating the majority of the ball.

The first half performance from Bayern caught Arsenal out multiple times and was a result of the intelligent attacking position of Kane and the willingness to run in behind from the ever present Gnabry and Sane.

Despite the poor league form, to score two goals against a side that has only conceded four goals since the start of the year is testament to the way in which Tuchel set up his side to soak up the pressure and be clinical in turnovers.

The under pressure manager utilised Kane’s range of passing by having the English striker drop deeper and provide the passes in behind that caused Arsenal problems throughout.

With the added bonus of a packed out Allianz Arena for the second leg, Bayern will be confident from their performance that they will be able to get over the line and into the semi final of the Champions League.

-Bukayo Saka continues to deliver for the Gunners

Bukayo Saka scores the opener for Arsenal (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Saka’s curling effort in the 12th minute sent the Emirates into pandemonium as the Gunners’ star man delivered yet again.

The 22 year old has now been directly involved in eight goals in the Champions League this season with four goals and four assists. It is the most goal contributions from an Arsenal player in the competition since Thierry Henry in 2003/04 with 11.

The English international was a threat throughout the match and was part of an intriguing battle down the right hand side with Alphonso Davies. The Canadian defender picked up a yellow card early in the match that has ruled him out of the return leg.

Arguably the bigger story is the penalty claim that Saka was involved in when it seemed he was fouled by Neuer as the winger attempted to go round the veteran keeper. Whilst it was clear there was contact, the referee did not deem it enough to award what would have been a contentious penalty in the dying seconds.

A decision that has split opinions within the footballing world.

Saka has been an integral part of the success Arsenal have had so far this season, following his goal last night he now has 31 goal contributions in all competitions and will be hoping he can add to that in Germany next week and drive his side into the semi finals.