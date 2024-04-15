With 75 minutes on the clock at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal seemed exhausted and out of options. Bayern Munich had come to London and exerted their game plan, despite facing an early setback from Bukayo Saka.

Serge Gnabry was able to capitalise on a defensive mishap and silence his former club. Harry Kane did what he does best, adding yet another spot kick at the Emirates Stadium to his tally.

Leandro Trossard, who has 14 goal contributions this season, has had to remain patient to find himself consistent game time. He has often found himself coming off the bench in the place of Gabriel Martinelli, despite the Brazilian suffering some short injury spells across the campaign.

The Belgian international has made himself a fan favourite, having become the man to thrive in high-pressure moments. Just six minutes to find the crucial equaliser away at Stamford Bridge. 18 minutes to add a fatal third goal to secure an important win against fellow title contenders Liverpool. The only goal of the match against FC Porto to send the Gunners into extra time and eventually penalties, which they would go on to win.

When Mikel Arteta needs him the most, Trossard has provided. Having been thrown on in the toughest of circumstances, trailing 2-1 against a star-studded Bayern side, it appeared that Arsenal's age-old problems of no clinical finisher had finally returned to haunt them.

However, the 29-year-old worked his magic, firing past Manuel Neuer with a precise finish into the bottom-left corner after combining well with Gabriel Jesus.

While Arteta has remained astute on his decision to not sign a recognised number nine across the opportunities available this season, the false nine has not always worked effectively.

European sides are very intelligent in their research, and both Porto and Bayern have managed to expose Arsenal's frailties which Premier League sides have failed to crack down on.

However, many have criticised the decision to start Trossard over Martinelli against Aston Villa on the weekend. Arteta may have rewarded the Belgian with a start as a result of positive performances, but it came back to bite, with the Gunners not clinical and ultimately falling to two late daggers from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

It is expected that Martinelli will retake his place in the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, Trossard will have a huge role to play within the side, regardless of whether it is in the XI, or off the bench.

Arteta has envisioned the Belgian's potential impact since he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023. It was labelled as a 'coup' that Arsenal could secure the services of a player of that calibre for so cheap in the modern market, with the fallout between Trossard and Roberto de Zerbi resulting in a quick fire sale of around £27 million including bonuses.

The Spaniard told media at the time of his arrival that the 29-year-old would play a key part in his squad. He said: “I see a player that is willing to make things happen and who is really composed in the final third. Straight away he had a beautiful impact.”

However, the extent to which Trossard has exceeded his expectations has surprised many fans, but seemingly not Arteta himself.

After a routine 4-1 win against Leeds United last season, Arteta humorously responded to a question on whether he projected Trossard to be such a key contributor. The response was true Arteta style - a relaxed 'I have very wild dreams'.

With a crunch tie beckoning between Arsenal and Bayern that for some, could be considered 'season-defining', it may be yet another moment for Leandro Trossard that could decide the Gunners' fate.

The Belgian winger has done it before and now boasts a proven track record, so it cannot possibly be counted out.