AC Milan have eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Slavia Prague (7-3) overall in aggregate.

In rather symmetrical fashion to the first leg, a red card for Slavia inside the opening half an hour heavily influenced the outcome, with a red card being shown to Holes after an harsh stamp on Milan skipper Davide Calabria.

The Italian giants were the first to register goal in the return leg with Christian Pulisic as he fired into the bottom corner, adding to his recent goalscoring run. then Ruben Loftus-Cheek doubled the lead, followed by Theo Hernandez cross which was set up an exquisite goal for Rafael Leao.

The hosts managed to add a consolation goal as Jurasék get one back for Slavia Prague but the Rossoneri were just happy for it to be a routine night in the end. This win has relieved pressure off the team as concerns were brewing as a result of a build-up of disappointing defensive performance in leg one and all of the corporate uncertainty surrounding the club.

Key Events of the Match

The first moment of panic came in the opening stages of the game when Mike Maignan received the ball and was being closed down by Vlcek. The goalkeeper cleared the ball away having to side-foot it out for a corner, though he was caught after playing the ball and got a free-kick.

A significant incident in the game, came around the 18th minute, where Davide Calabria was lying on pitch in agony, clearly distressed as after getting his ankle stood on by Holes. This was shortly followed with a VAR review which resulted in a red card being shown to Holes. The hosts were reduced to 10-men and their hopes of comeback in tatters.

​ (Photo by Horvath Tamas/Getty Images) ​

Christian Pulisic continued to be the man who led the breaks for Milan and after a one-two with Giroud the American found himself one-on-one with Stanek, who stood up well to deny the American from opening the scoring. Pulisic would later make up for his earlier failing. Milan’s period of dominance paid dividends as they took the lead in the 33rd minute. Rafael Leao the initiator of this well-worked goal, when he cut onto his right it seemed certain he would fire on goal himself, he selflessly rolled it to Pulisic who took a touch to send the defender flying before firing home.

Moments later, in the 37th minute Milan doubled their advantage through in-form midfielder Rubuen Loftus- Cheek who would be fed on a plate, to tap it into the back of the net. A blow for the Rosseneri Fikayo Tomori being booked for a challenge from behind which he mistimed. This means the England-international will miss the first-leg of the quarter-finals.

This did not deter the Italian giants from inflicting more pain to Czech side as during injury time (first half), Leao got his own name on the scoresheet and it was the pick of the bunch without a doubt. The Portuguese international, whipped a gorgeous shot into the top right corner past a motionless Stanek.

The last goal of the game went to the home side and it felt fitting to reward their fans, who had remained behind the team despite the tie being over very early. Jurasék spun Thiaw inside the penalty area and fired into the bottom corner past Sportiello.

Up Next for Milan and Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague exit the competition at the round 16 stage. Their next game is on Sunday 17th March against Liberec in Czech First League as they will aim to continue their winning momemtum in pursuit of the Czech title.

AC Milan will be watching Fridays draw very closely as they will wait to see who they draw up against in the upcoming Quarter-finals. The Rosseneri for now will turn their attention to Serie A, as Sunday they will travel to Verona to take on Hellas.