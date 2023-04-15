Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle: Dominant Villans continue their hunt for Europe

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scores the team's second goal whilst under pressure from Sven Botman and Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Aston Villa kept their European dream alive with an impressive 3-0 win over Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

The hosts dominated the game from start to finish, with Newcastle only having two shots on target, both by Alexander Isak, while being unable to threaten Aston Villa.

The win puts the Villans three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and just six points out of the Champions League places as they continue their push for European football.

Eddie Howe was unable to change the game despite making all five substitutions. This defeat puts Spurs three points behind the Magpies in the race for the Champions League.

Story of the Match

The hosts came into the game with only one change from the Nottingham Forest game, with the injured Leon Bailey replaced by Leander Dendoncker.

The visitors also made one change from the Brentford game, with Sean Longstaff being replaced by Anthony Gordon.

Aston Villa started the first half as they meant to go on, with Ollie Watkins getting in behind the Magpies defence and hitting the post just 27 seconds into the game.

Isak had the visitor's only shot on target in the half forcing Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, into a save.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring in the eleventh minute after John McGinn’s cross was headed down brilliantly by Watkins. The ball fell perfectly to the feet of Ramsey, who smashed the ball past a helpless Nick Pope.

Watkins had another shot, but this time it was saved by an outstretched leg from Pope. The ball found its way to Alex Moreno who cut the ball across the box to Ramsey, whose effort rattled the crossbar.

Aston Villa were dominant in the first half and should have gone into the break with a bigger lead. Unai Emery's men lacked that killer instinct to finish the game off while they had the chance.

Newcastle struggled in the first half as they were unable to create anything, with only one shot on target. At the other end, Newcastle struggled with the pace of the Aston Villa attack as they consistently got in behind Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Second Half:

The second half started similarly as Watkins got in behind the Newcastle defence and forced Pope into another save.

The visitors went straight up the other end with Jacob Murphy dragging his effort wide of the target. Isak had another effort saved by Martinez as his curling effort from just outside the box had to be pushed out for a corner.

Watkins thought he had his goal in the 60th minute but it was ruled out for offside. The chance came as once again Watkins got in behind the Magpies defence. The Englishman smashed the ball towards goal and the power was too much for his fellow countryman.

The inform striker finally got his goal in the 64th minute as Moreno played the ball across the box which Watkins took into his path and, on the swivel, drilled the ball past the Magpies goalkeeper.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scores their second goal to make the score 2-0 during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Aston Villa made it three in the 83rd minute when McGinn and Emiliano Buendia linked up. Buendia played a ball across the box which fell to the feet of Watkins, who smashed the ball into the net for his second of the game.

Player of the match

Ollie Watkins

There were several candidates for player of the match and all of them played for Aston Villa.

But it had to be Watkins who was brilliant throughout the game as his runs in behind gave the Newcastle defence nightmares. It was a brilliant striker's performance. He was a constant danger throughout the game. The first goal of the game came from his clever header back towards Ramsey, who finished well.

His goal came from a ball across the box which he managed to bring into his feet, smashing the ball home on the turn. The second was a lovely finish as he placed the ball into the net after some great work down the right from McGinn and Buendia. He could have had a hat trick if it wasn’t for VAR ruling his goal out for offside.

He has improved so much this season under Emery and has turned into one of the most inform strikers in the league.