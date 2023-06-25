Championship transfer round-up

As we have now entered the period of the transfer merry-go-round once more, it is time to delve into the transfer rumours and confirmed business around the Championship ahead of another typically entertaining campaign.

The summer transfer window only officially opened on June 14 but deals have already been done and plenty of players have been linked with moves away. The window will end on September 1.

Recently relegated

In terms of the recently relegated clubs from the Premier League, it looks like a rebuilding job will be needed for Leeds United, Leicester City,, and Southampton.

Leeds are still yet to appoint a new manager following on from a chaotic season which ended with Sam Allardyce trying, and failing to succeed in a rescue mission to safety with four games left to play.

They began the summer by releasing a couple of players. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have departed, and with others set to be sold, a massive clear out is on the cards once they hire a new manager.

It has recently been revealed that Leeds are interested in signing Rotherham United’s keeper Viktor Johansson.

The 24-year-old won Players’ Player of the Year last season for his performances between the sticks, and this has impressed the hierarchy at Elland Road.

Having been at Rotherham for a few years now, he has gone from being a talented prospect to establishing himself as a reliable goalkeeper at this level.

And with Meslier having a poor campaign last time out, this could be the perfect opportunity for him to step up.

As for Leicester, they have already released several high-profile players to get them off the wage bill such as Ayoze Perez, Tete and Youri Tielemans, who has moved to Aston Villa.

And more could potentially be on their way out as well. James Maddison has been heavily linked with a big money move to either Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur, which would free up some cash to sign new players.

With their new manager Maresca, who was previously Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, he will be looking to raid his old club for loan deals for some of their best youngsters.

There was some uncertainty about Jamie Vardy’s future at the club, but Maresca has said that he is in their plans next season as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

But one position where Leicester definitely needs to strengthen quickly is the defence as they conceded an alarming number of goals last campaign, and Conor Coady has been linked with the club.

Promotion chasers

Another club who should be pushing for promotion next season is Watford, who will be itching to set the record straight after a disappointing campaign last time out.

They have just sold Joao Pedro to Brighton for £30m which could give them the platform to build a team capable of getting out of the division if they spend their money wisely.

Blackburn Rovers agonizingly missed out on the play-offs last season and have lost key men Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz so will have a big job on this summer to strengthen the squad. They have begun the window with the signings of Niall Ennis, after the foward refused to sign a new contract at Plymouth Argyle, as well as Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson.

Elsewhere, one team that could also be pushing for promotion is Norwich City, who have made a few smart signings to start off the summer.

They have signed experienced striker Ashley Barnes from Burnley, who recently got promoted to the Premier League, and no-nonsense centre-half Shane Duffy from Brighton. Both players have had Premier League and Championship experience in the past, so they know what it takes to do well at this level.

The fight for Premier League talent

There have been a few clubs who have tried to poach younger players from bigger clubs so far in this transfer window, whether on loan or on permanent deals, including Hull City who have recently signed midfielder Xavier Simons from Chelsea.

Other clubs who have followed this transfer policy thus far are Preston North End, who have signed right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan from Liverpool, Middlesbrough, who have bought Terrell Agyemang on a free transfer from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Bristol City who made the permanent capture of left-back Haydon Roberts from Brighton and Queens Park Rangers, who have brought in Taylor Richards from the Seagulls.

We are still at a very early stage in the summer transfer window, and with most clubs heading back for pre-season training soon, things will begin to heat up as more signings will be made across the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.