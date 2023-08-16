Man City vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Manchester City come into this game with just three days to fully prepare, something manager Pep Guardiola has made his feelings very clear on.

His side edged past Europa League winners Sevilla on Wednesday night in the Super Cup, requiring penalties to take home the trophy.

Despite adding yet another piece of silverware to his ever-growing cabinet, Guardiola hit out at the Premier League scheduling by sarcastically saying: "Thank you so much to the Premier League for letting us play on Saturday and not on Sunday or Monday."

Man City lifting the Super Cup after beating Sevilla - (Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

However, if one team has the depth to be able to manage this tight turnaround, it is his, with a flurry of changes expected.

As for Newcastle, they have their first away game of the season, hoping to build upon their emphatic 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

Eddie Howe's men ran riot at St James Park, destroying a side that many had tipped to have their best season to date and putting to bed any doubts that last season was just a 'one off'.

Although it has only been one game, the new arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes should also be ones to excite the fans, with both scoring on their debuts and looking rather comfortable in Howe's system.

Their first away game is arguably their hardest, but expectations of this Newcastle side are greater than ever.

Team News

Man City:

It was worst than first expected and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without Kevin De Bruyne for around four months after he was forced off against Burnley with a hamstring injury.

This seems to be the same injury he sustained in the Champions League final and suggests he returned too soon, with his manager confirming that he requires surgery.

John Stones was back in the matchday squad for their Super Cup win over Sevilla, but Pep has confirmed he's picked up a muscular issue in training and will not be available.

Ruben Dias was also on the bench and might be fit enough to play, while Bernardo Silva is still absent after suffering with an illness.

However, we all know what 'Pep roulette' is like and with his complaints about the poor scheduling, expect some changes.

Newcastle:

There are no new fitness concerns for Eddie Howe to worry about, with Emil Krafth (knee), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Javier Manquillo (groin) all still unavailable.

However, none of these three would have been expected to break into the starting XI, meaning that Howe has his favoured group of players ready to hand.

A goal and an assist on his debut for Harvey Barnes means that he will definitely be pushing for a starting place in the side, but with such an impressive opening result, Howe is likely to keep faith in those that served him well.

Likely Lineups

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland (4-2-3-1)

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali; Gordon, Wilson, Almiron (4-3-3)

Key Players

Man City - Rodri

Rodri turning away from pressure - (Photo Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland is the obvious 'cop out' answer here, so Rodri is going to be the differential suggestion that many would likely prefer reading.

Arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, the Spaniard also possesses a huge threat going forward - as shown in their opening match of the season.

He is comfortable on the ball, reads the game like no other and is such a creative player for his side, with the 27-year-old grabbing himself two assists in his last two games, as well as popping up with a goal against Burnley.

Newcastle's re-shaped midfielder also proved to be too much for Unai Emery's Villa side, with Guardiola's men needing to dominate the middle of the park to avoid being over-run by the likes of Tonali, Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton - making Rodri just as vital to this game as he is for all City's others.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

Isak celebrates after scoring - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

World class strikers is something synonymous with Newcastle United and Isak is a player that is definitely heading towards that title.

He ran the Villa defence ragged in their opening game, with the Swedish international coming away with two goals, while the likes of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres probably came away with a headache.

Not only is he a ruthless finisher, he is equally adept creatively and nobody can fault his work-rate, something that can make you very popular on Tyneside.

Although Man City's defence looks principally impenetrable, there were a few occasions where Burnley managed to get in behind them, something that would be punished if they give Isak that chance.

With a load of creative assets behind him too, Newcastle have a real chance of stopping the reigning champions in their tracks, with Alexander Isak being a key player they will need to watch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8 pm BST on Saturday 19th August.

How can I watch the match?

You can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 (previously BT Sport) - highlights are also available on Match of the Day at 22:20pm BST.