Hull City 2-0 West Brom: Tigers dent Baggies' play-off hopes

Hull City climbed to 13th in the Championship after a hard fought victory over West Bromwich Albion saw the Tigers win 2-0

Goals courtesy of Benjamin Tetteh and a Dara O'Shea own goal were more than enough for the Tigers, who put in a good shift in front of their home fans.

Albion could not buy a goal and this ultimately cost them, with Karl Darlow marking his home debut with a clean sheet.

The visitors remain six points from the play-off spots after defeat. They dominated the tie and came agonisingly close to opening the scoring on many occasions in the first half.

Carlos Corberan's men targeted the right wing, where Jed Wallace could drive forward and whip crosses in to target man, Daryl Dike, but it wasn’t to be on the night.

Story of the game

In the 10th minute, Leicester City-loanee Marc Albrighton almost broke the deadlock after a one-two down the right released Wallace after being found by Jayson Molumby.

The winger crossed low, which was promptly intercepted. However, the attempted clearance rebounded off Albrighton and had to be clawed away by Darlow who did well to keep it at 0-0.

The Baggies' dominance continued, with another excellent spell really putting City under the cosh.

Darlow was called into action again seven minutes later as he made a smart saved to deny the dangerous Wallace. A lovely touch from Albrighton on the left freed the 33-year-old from Lewie Coyle. He found the advancing Wallace who fired a shot low which was palmed away.

It was a chaotic two minutes, as less than 60 seconds later, Dike glanced a header goalward. The Hull shotstopper kept his clean sheet intact but the American collected the ball a second time. The 22-year-old released a strike at goal, but saw his shot deflected wide and out for a corner.

On the half hour mark, Regan Slater went down with an injury and play was paused to allow treatment on the field. This was a pivotal moment in the tie, as Hull manager Liam Rosenior gathered his players and gave them instructions pitch-side.

Hull looked rejuvenated following this, and took the lead in the 39th minute through Benjamin Tetteh.

He fired the ball into the far top right corner to give the hosts a shock lead on the verge of half-time. The ball fell to the Ghanaian inside the area after Okay Yokuslu tackled Slater in the Albion box.

Hull went into the break a goal to the good, much to the delight of the home fans.

Immediately after the interval, Dike almost equalised. The 22-year-old was found by Molumby who raced down the right. He found the feet of the American, who with his first touch sent the ball travelling towards goal. Darlow maintained his fine form and leaped to the far post to ensure his side did not concede.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 57th minute after a dangerous corner threatened at the front-post.

Dara O'Shea turned the ball into his own net after an attempted headed clearance ricochet into the net to make it two.

It was now an uphill battle for the visitors, who have struggled on their travels this season, losing their last five away games in all competitions.

They almost halved the deficit through midfielder John Swift, whose free-kick from just outside the box rattled the woodwork after rebounding off the post.

It was not to be for West Brom, who continued to threaten but recorded another disappointing away result.

It was all smiles for Hull though, who have impressed since Rosenior arrived in East Yorkshire.

Player of the match

Karl Darlow impressed on his home debut by keeping a clean sheet and earnt himself the Player of the Match award.

The Newcastle United-loanee was at the heart of the action throughout the game and his 'brick wall' display shut out Albion, who could not find a way past the 32-year-old.

Post-match, he was praised by the Hull City manager and was crucial to the three points gained by his side.