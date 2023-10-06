West Ham vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

​​​​​​West Ham welcome Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, with David Moyes' men looking to make it four wins on the bounce in all competitions.

They come into this game off the back of mid-week European success, beating SC Freiburg 2-1 away from home to top Group A in the Europa League.

Their last home game ended in a 2-0 win over league strugglers Sheffield United, with the Irons hoping to make it three Premier League wins from four games at the London Stadium.

As for Newcastle, a triumph in the Champions League could potentially cause them a hangover entering this clash.

They thrashed Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St. James' Park, with boyhood fans Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff both contributing with a goal.

This has sent them top of Group F, a group that many labelled 'the group of death'.

Three Premier League wins in a row will also give Newcastle fans hope heading into this match, but with such a thin squad, could their packed schedule get the better of them?

Team News

West Ham:

The Hammers were without striker Michail Antonio for their Europa League game against SC Freiburg, with Moyes confirming that he was left at home after suffering with a tight groin.

If the Jamaican is not fit enough to feature, he will join Aaron Cresswell (thigh) and Ben Johnson (groin) on the sidelines.

Tomas Soucek, Kurt Zouma and Alphonse Areola were among those rested on Thursday night, with the trio likely to be recalled to the starting lineup.

Newcastle:

Eddie Howe will be without Anthony Gordon (suspension) and Sven Botman (knee) for this clash, with Jamaal Lascelles likely to play instead of the Dutchman after a true captain's performance against PSG.

Harvey Barnes (foot), Joe Willock (achilles) and Emil Krafth (knee) are also unavailable, while Callum Wilson and Joelinton are 'close to recall'.

The rest of the squad is fully fit and available, but expect a few changes from the side that triumphed over PSG.

Likely Lineups

West Ham:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Newcastle:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Tonali, Guimarães, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Key Players

West Ham - James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse in action against SC Freiburg - (Photo by Harry Lander/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Signed for £30m in the summer, Ward-Prowse has certainly silenced any doubters about his price tag after contributing with five-goal involvements in his first six league games.

His set-piece delivery was second to none at Southampton and this has only continued in a West Ham shirt, with the East London club profiting five times already from his corner deliveries.

He is also a powerful figure and a strong leader in the middle of the park, a much-needed characteristic after the departure of Declan Rice in the summer.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak in action against Paris Saint-Germain - (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

It is no surprise that the Swedish international is the key player to watch for Newcastle, with Isak putting in quality performances for the Magpies week in, week out.

He has four goals in six Premier League games and impressed again during his 90 minutes in the Champions League, despite not registering a goal or an assist.

His work-rate fits perfectly into an Eddie Howe system and he is very much a team player, something that has made him very popular on Tyneside.

With Callum Wilson a doubt heading into this clash, Isak is likely to start up top again and he will want to make it three goals in three league games.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the London Stadium, the home of West Ham.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 2 PM BST on Sunday 8th October.

Where can I watch the match?

This game was originally scheduled for a Saturday 3 PM kick-off but due to West Ham's involvement in the Europa League, it has been pushed back to the Sunday and will not be broadcast live in the UK.