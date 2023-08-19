Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: 10-man Reds brush aside Cherries

Liverpool beat Bournemouth despite being reduced to 10 men, to seal their first three points of the season.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota cancelled out Antoine Semenyo's early opener in the Reds first Premier League game at Anfield this season.

Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut, a decision which seemed rather harsh, but means that, barring a successful appeal, he will miss the games with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp's side third in the league, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham still to play this weekend.

The Cherries host the latter next time out, still looking for their first win of the new season.

Story of the Match

The hosts were unchanged from the opening day draw with Chelsea, new signing Wataru Endo among the substitutes.

The visitors made just one change, Semenyo replacing David Brooks; £25 million signing Alex Scott was ruled out with a new injury.

Jaidon Anthony thought he had put the Cherries in the lead within the first minute after a mix up in the Liverpool defence but it was ruled out for offside.

They were ahead just a minute later through Semenyo, who smashed home after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s heavy touch was intercepted.

Reds captain Virgil Van Dijk nearly equalised four minutes later with a header from an Andy Robertson corner but his effort hit the crossbar.

Alisson received the first booking of the contest after he brought down Anthony just outside the penalty box in the eighth minute after a sloppy touch.

The goalscorer got the first booking for the visitors, bringing down Cody Gakpo whilst he was running towards the defence.

Luis Diaz drove at the visitors defence, before releasing two shots that deflected back to Dominik Szoboszlai, who fired wide, before Gakpo blasted over the crossbar as the hosts searched for a way into the contest.

Klopp’s side then got the leveller in the 28th minute, Diaz with an acrobatic finish from Jota’s pass across the area.

The hosts then had a chance to take the lead from the spot when Szoboszlai was fouled by Joe Rothwell, goalkeeper Neto was booked for his protests.

Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after his penalty was initially saved by Neto.

The Egyptian has scored 9 goals in his 9 appearances against the Cherries in the Premier League.

The first chance of second-half also fell to Salah from Alexander-Arnold’s deflected pass, but he could only fire straight at Neto.

Liverpool were reduced to 10-men in the 58th minute when Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut for a challenge on Ryan Christie, the Reds midfield looked bewildered by the decision.

Alexis Mac Allister looks shocked as he is sent off (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

The hosts were already 3-1 ahead before Klopp reacted to the dismissal by bringing on new signing Endo to replace Gakpo.

A Szoboszlai drive was too powerful for Neto, who parried it out, straight to Jota, who fired home from close range.

Andoni Iraola then rung the changes, bringing on Justin Kluivert and Kieffer Moore for Anthony and Christie.

Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott replaced Alexander-Arnold and Jota as Klopp sought to freshen up his side for the last 15 minutes of the contest.

For the visitors, Brooks and Lloyd Kelly replaced Semenyo and Rothwell as they looked for a way back into the game.

Dominic Solanke curled an effort over the bar around the 80th minute mark.

Down the other end, Salah had options either side but left it too late before dragging his shot wide.

Brooks picked out a teammate at close range but Alisson made a brilliant save to keep the hosts two in-front.

Marcos Senesi was replaced by Hamed Traore for the visitors, whilst Kostas Tsmikas and Darwin Nunez replaced Diaz and Salah for the hosts.

Traore forced Alisson into a save with a lovely effort from outside of the box in the second minute of the six added on.

The Ivorian winger forced the Brazilian into another save a minute later, at full stretch this time, with an effort on the turn but Bournemouth could not find a way back into the contest.

Player of the Match

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai in action against Bournemouth (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Full of energy, the Hungarian does not stop running until the final whistle and it was an exciting display in his Anfield debut.

He won the penalty that gave his side the lead with his trickery on the edge of the area, before his shot led to the goal that put the Reds out of sight.

He completed the most dribbles (3) and the most passes (65) and won 5 duels and made 5 recoveries in the contest.

A great display.