Man United vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

Last season, this would have been considered a great game full of quality, but the opening weeks of the season portray a very different story.

Man United have won just three league games this season, while their opponents have not won a game in 90 minutes since the second game of the campaign - a 3-0 win away to Fulham.

There has been something of an inquest in Manchester, with Erik ten Hag's side having slumped to their worst start to a season in Premier League history. Back-to-back home defeats against Crystal Palace, in the Premier League, and Galatasaray, in the UEFA Champions League, have done little to lift the mood around Old Trafford.

United will be pleased with the fact that the Bees have also been far from impressive this season, with Thomas Frank's side winning just a single game in the league so far.

After failing to beat both Everton and Nottingham Forest, Brentford will be keen to get back to a run of form which is more resemblant of their successful campaign last season.

Despite their frankly terrible start to the season, history is on ten Hag's side, as Brentford have only won at Old Trafford twice in their competitive history, and have failed to do so since before the Second World War. In fact, last season's 4-0 demolition job at the GTech Community Stadium, is their only competitive win over the Red Devils since 1938!

Team News

Ten Hag has an injury list which will make for bleak reading among Man United fans. With the medical room seemingly full, and no recognised left-back available for selection, it leaves the Dutch manager with a headache ahead of a crucial game.

Jadon Sancho remains out of the reckoning, as his stand-off with his manager continues. The Englishman has been unable to find his feet since making the £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 - and it looks unlikely that things will work out any time soon as he is made to train with the youth teams at Carrington.

It has also been confirmed that defender Lisandro Martinez will be absent for a prolonged period after undergoing a second operation, in a bid to recover from a foot injury which saw him miss a large section of last season too.

In another blow to their defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains ruled out after sustaining a hamstring. The 25-year-old has not featured since mid-September in a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

Luke Shaw is another absentee, as he continues his recovery from a muscular injury. While he is making positive progress, the England international is still expected to be sidelined for a noticeable period.

Tyrell Malacia is also out of the game, with the Dutch defender not quite fit following a knee injury. He is expected to resume training in the coming weeks, but cannot play a role this weekend.

As if having two left-backs injured simultaneously was not bad enough, newly-signed loanee Sergio Reguilon is also injured, with the Spaniard suffering from a tight hamstring. With academy prospect Álvaro Fernández out on loan at Granada, these injuries cause a real selection headache for Ten Hag to navigate.

Two other young prospects, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo, are sidelined with ankle and knee injuries respectively. The duo are both said to be nearing a return to action, but will have to wait a while longer before kick-starting what could prove to be a breakthrough season for the youngsters.

The Bees are not without their own injury problems, and have several first-team players out of action coming into this match.

Though he is now allowed to train, and recently scored in a friendly for Brentford's B team, Ivan Toney remains unavailable as he continues to serve a ban for multiple breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

Rico Henry will also be absent after the defender suffered a serious knee injury against Newcastle last month. Unfortunately, it is expected that the club's longest-serving player will miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season - which will be a huge blow for both the club and the player himself.

Another absentee will be Kevin Schade. The 21-year-old German international underwent surgery following an adductor injury, and is not expected to feature until the new year.

Ben Mee is expected to miss the match too, with a muscular issue. According to his manager, the defender: "is probably the closest [injured player] to coming back." Despite this positivity, Saturday's match is still expected to come too soon for the 34-year-old.

Midfield pairing Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste are also both out of the match, as they continue to recover from a hamstring and shoulder injury respectively.

The 'only' other expected absence for the visitors is that of Mikkel Damsgaard. The 23-year-old Danish winger has not featured since August because of a knee injury, and will be unable to help his side this weekend against the Carabao Cup holders.

Likely Line-ups

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund

Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Key Players

Man United - Rasmus Højlund

His arrival from Italian side Atalanta brought a mass of excitement around Old Trafford, and promised to be the start of a new dawn for Man United's attack. Though his team's performances may have slumped, the Danish starlet has found his feet already and scored three goals - including a brace against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

It is only natural for a player with so much potential to be under heavy pressure to succeed straight from the off, but he looks to be handling the pressure excellently. The 20-year-old has looked a constant threat during games, and could well prove the difference against a typically well-organised Brentford side.

Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo

In the absence of Ivan Toney, Mbeumo has taken his game to the next level. The Cameroonian has so far netted four goals this season, and has been one of the Bees' most consistent performers. He is not one to shy away from physical duels and, against a physically strong Man United side, his influence on the wing could well prove definitive.

Things will not come easy for his team, but everybody knows that he has the quality to really leave his mark on this game. With the perceived instability of this current Man United defence, he will be relishing the opportunity and timing of this match.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Saturday 6th October 2023, and will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule. Highlights of the game will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.