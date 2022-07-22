West Brom prospect Caleb Taylor makes Cheltenham Town loan switch

West Bromwich Albion youngster Caleb Taylor has joined Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old defender captained Albion's under-23s side to their PL Cup victory last season along with making his first-team debut.

Taylor came off the bench on the final day of the EFL Championship campaign for his first league appearance and also made both his FA Cup and EFL Cup debuts beforehand.

The centre-back impressed Albion coaching staff during their pre-season tour of Portugal and a temporary switch was deemed to be the best option to build up experience.

What can he bring to Cheltenham?

Taylor captained Albion u23s last season and was constantly found trying to organise his peers and proved to be a leader at the back for the Baggies youngsters.

He's also a big unit and seems able to compete physically in men's football, especially with aerial challenges.

Adept at playing in the middle of a back three too, the under 23s played a 3-4-3 for a large part of the 21/22 campaign just as the first team did under Valerien Ismael.

During Michael Duff's first League One campaign with Cheltenham, they also played a three-man defensive formation which could be continued as Wade Elliott begins his tenure as boss.

Taylor would be able to slot into the centre of the back three and was definitely suited to playing a high-line.

Mature for a teenager too, the youngster prioritises winning and incorporates good professionalism into his game.

The 19-year-old is just in need of that first team experience to bring these promising attributes together, with Albion's squad very centre-back heavy, boss Steve Bruce was keen to lower the depth in that position.

This has allowed for the likes of Cedric Kipre and Taylor to depart the club as they free up funds for future transfers in the window.

Loan signing from last season Matt Clarke has also been linked with a move back to The Hawthorns as Graham Potter weighs up his possible involvement in the Brighton and Hove Albion first team this season.

What did Taylor say about the move?

Speaking to Cheltenham's club media, Taylor had this to say about his temporary switch to Whaddon Road.

"I'm really excited to join Cheltenham. It will be a great experience for me to play men's football.

"Everyone at the club has made me feel very welcomed which has been great.

"I've seen the success centre-backs have had here and I feel like it's the perfect place to develop my skills and to push me further in my career."