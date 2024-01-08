EFL Cup semi-final: Middlesbrough v Chelsea preview

Middlesbrough and Chelsea come face to face for the first time since March 2022, when they met in the FA Cup. In the twentieth year since Middlesbrough last won this trophy, could an upset be on the cards at the Boro?

What: EFL Cup Semi-Final first leg

Where: The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

When: Tuesday January 9 at 8PM

Middlesbrough’s involvement in the semi-finals of this year’s EFL Cup has led to the decision that VAR will not be used in the competition across the round of fixtures. As an EFL Championship status side, the Riverside Stadium, does not have the current technology installed and for fairness, has also been removed from the Fulham v Liverpool semi-final. Meaning all eyes will be on the on-pitch refereeing team. Michael Carrick, the home side's manager who as a player won every domestic trophy available, will be hoping that he can give the visitors Chelsea a tough test. Though this is the first time that Middlesbrough will have played a Premier League team in this EFL Cup run.

Despite their patchy Premier League form, Chelsea have been consistent in the cup games in which they have featured so far in this campaign. Even if they did leave it until late in the quarter-final game against Newcastle United, sealing their place on penalties. Now, just two games from Wembley Stadium,, and against lower league opposition, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to seize this perhaps unexpected opportunity and reach a cup final within his first six months in charge at Stamford Bridge. That being said, Middlesbrough are no walkover and will be desperate to be back on the big stage, having not reached a domestic cup final since they beat Bolton Wanderers to this trophy in 2004. They occupy 12th position in the league table currently, whilst Chelsea sit tenth in the higher tier.

Middlesbrough's manager Michael Carrick won every domestic trophy available during his playing career. Photo Credit: Dave Howarth via Getty Images

Middlesbrough -

Manager Michael Carrick has a selection headache, having 12 first-time injuries to deal with over a busy fixture period which saw Middlesbrough exit the FA Cup at the third round stage following a narrow defeat to Aston Villa.

Seny Dieng, Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera are all unavailable due to international duty, whilst Morgan Rogers is suspended and Sam Greenwood and Finn Azaz are cup-tied.

Chelsea -

Pochettino confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will not be involved for Chelsea as he is sidelined by a hip injury, with Armando Broja expected to continue to lead the line. This week, England duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell returned to first-team training following long injury lay-offs, but are unlikely to be passed fit enough to feature.

Dorde Petrovic will continue in goal for Chelsea, as number one goalkeeper Robert Sanchez undergoes rehabilitation. After an impressive performance in Chelsea's 4-0 FA Cup win over Preston North End, Raheem Sterling will be expecting to keep his place in the starting 11.

Raheem Sterling will be hoping to retain his starting place following an impressive performance in the FA Cup as Chelsea beat Preston 4-0. Photo Credit: Visionhaus via Getty Images.

Likely Line-Ups:

Middlesbrough -

Glover, van den Berg, Fry, Clarke, Jones, Barlaser, Howson, Hackney, Bangura, Latte Lath, Coburn

Chelsea -

Likely Line-Ups: Petrovic, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Gusto, Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Broja

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino announced that striker Christopher Nkunku would not feature due to a hip injury. Photo Credit: Darren Walsh via Getty Images

Form:

Middlesbrough's last five games: W, L, W, L, L

Chelsea's last five games: W, L, W, W, W

When is the second-leg?

The return fixture will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on Tuesday January 23 at 8PM.

Where to watch?

The EFL semi-finals will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.