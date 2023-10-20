Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

An in-form Newcastle host Crystal Palace as they look to keep up with the race for the European places in the Premier League.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, and are flying after a somewhat disappointing start to the season. They currently find themselves eighth and will be keen to get another win on the board to maintain their current run.

While the visitors are not exactly Premier League giants, they are enjoying a great start to the season - and are just a point below the Magpies. Having won away to Man United just a few weeks ago - the daunting challenge of St James' Park may seem a more achievable goal for the Eagles now - and one that they will hope to rise to.

In recent history, this has been a very tightly contested encounter, with Crystal Palace losing just one of their last five matches (excluding penalty shootouts).

Given both sides' form, the history of the fixture and what is at stake, there is no doubt that this will be a great, fiercely contested, occasion.

Team news

Harvey Barnes remains sidelined after sustaining a bad foot injury last month. The England international is expected to be out until early 2024.

Creative midfielder Joe Willock also remains unavailable for this fixture. The 24-year-old is nearing a return, but is likely to be out of action for at least another couple of weeks as he recovers from a calf injury.

Sven Botman is also a doubt, and is expected to face a late fitness test to determine his involvement in the game. The Dutch defender has been suffering from a minor knee issue.

Joelinton is also expected to undergo a late. fitness test as he recovers from a hamstring issue. Manager Eddie Howe was, however, optimistic about the Brazilian's chances of playing.

Alexander Isak is also a major doubt having not yet trained after a groin issue - with the Swedish striker also subject to a very late fitness test ahead of the match.

Roy Hodgson is without much of his squad, as the Eagles suffer from an injury list which makes for grim reading.

Nathan Ferguson has a slim chance of featuring, having played a few games for the club's U21's side - though it is not expected that he will play any major role this weekend.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze are both also major doubts as the duo recover from hamstring injuries. While they are both nearing a return to action, this weekend is expected to come too soon for them both.

French attacker Michael Olise is also going to be absent as he too recovers from a hamstring issue. It is expected that he will return at some point next month.

Matheus Franca is in contention to finally make his debut for Crystal Palace, after months of injury and fitness issues. The Brazilian is unlikely to start, but could very well play a role at some stage in the game.

Dean Henderson and James Tomkins are both also sidelined with hamstring and calf issues respectively.

Likely line-ups

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Gordon, Wilson, Almiron

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Doucoure; Ayew, Hughes; Edouard, Mateta

Key players

Newcastle - Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has so far failed to hit the heights that he did last season, but has still shown plenty of quality already. With Isak a doubt for the game, the Magpies will be counting on the Englishman to deliver again.

If Newcastle are to have a successful outing, they will need him to be on top of his game - as there could otherwise be a very notable void in attack, especially with Barnes also absent.

Crystal Palace - Joachim Andersen

In a match where the visitors are expected to spend much of the afternoon defending, you would be forgiven for recognising the importance of their defenders.

Joachim Andersen has been a brick wall in defence for the Eagles this season, and has shown the ability to single-handedly dictate games for his side.

His job will be made a little easier with Barnes and Isak unlikely to feature - but it will still be a real struggle. If Palace are to get anything from the game, he will need to keep up his rich run of form.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Newcastle's home stadium, St James' Park, will host this match.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Saturday 21st October, and will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game is not being televised in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule. Highlights of the game will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.

VAVEL UK will also bring the latest content from the fixture, with a match report and post-match reaction to come.