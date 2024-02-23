Arsenal are looking to make it six Premier League wins in a row and have been in rampant form in the league, scoring 21 goals in their last five league outings.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to put his team's midweek disappointment behind them which saw the Gunners losing away against Porto 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Arteta will have also circled this game in the calendar as a chance for retribution, as he and his side felt aggrieved to be on the end of a 1-0 defeat at St James Park earlier this season.

Arsenal went as far as lodging an official complaint to the FA about Newcastle’s goal that day, with the Anthony Gordon winner subject to three VAR controversies on whether it went out of play before the ball was crossed, a potential foul by Joelinton in the build-up and also whether goalscorer Gordon was offside, all leading to an incendiary press conference from Arteta.

Recent form in this fixture certainly favours the North London side, with Arsenal unbeaten in 11 home games against Newcastle, winning 10 in a row before last season's 0-0 draw.

Arteta has called for a "powerful reaction" to European disappointment from the club's fans and players in his pre-match press conference and this promises to be an entertaining game under the lights on Saturday night.

Arsenal are currently in third, and a win against the Magpies would take them two points behind leaders Liverpool, who don't play in the league this weekend due to their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea so this represents a key game for the Gunners in the title race.

Meanwhile, Newcastle who had one of the worst away records in the league pre-Christmas have now won four on the bounce in all competitions on their travels, including an impressive 3-1 away win against Aston Villa and a morale-boosting FA Cup victory against their local rivals Sunderland.

Like their opponents, Newcastle are also free-scoring, with their 53 goals making them fourth top scorers in the league, including 12 in their last four league games. However, Eddie Howe’s men - who built their Champions League qualifying fourth-place finish last year on a resolute defence - have shipped 41 goals this season, including 11 in the last five.

The club has also faced the distraction of the off-pitch saga of Director of Football Dan Ashworth being placed on gardening leave as he is subject to being prized away by Manchester United. Eddie Howe will no doubt be looking forward to focusing back on the football.

A key question for Arsenal will be whether Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz is preferred up front, with Trossard having scored four in his last five league games.

A key battle will be Bukayo Saka up against Dan Burn at left-back. Saka has been in rich form, with six goals in his last four appearances. Newcastle's Burn meanwhile has been exposed in recent weeks against players with pace, notably against Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene in a thrilling 4-4 game on Tyneside and also by Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo last time out in a 1-1 home draw.

Some fans may be calling for Tino Livramento to start but Burn is likely to be given the nod, given how he allows Kieran Trippier to get forward on the right-hand side.

Another key decision for the Magpies manager will be whether to risk starting striker Alexander Isak from the beginning of the game or instead whether to start Anthony Gordon in the central role, before bringing Isak on from the bench and pushing Gordon out to his more natural position on the left-hand side.

While Gordon has played both roles, his pace and ability to run at defenders has seen him most effective out wide for Newcastle.

While Newcastle have failed to score in their last eight games at the Emirates, the recent results of both teams point to the potential for goals in this Saturday night game.

Team news

Arsenal could be boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey to the squad, both of whom are last-minute fitness calls for Arteta's side. Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to a return but this game has come too early for the Ukrainian full-back. Jurriën Timber is again unlikely to play, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is still some way off making it back to full fitness.

Newcastle meanwhile have endured a torrid season on the injury front but Eddie Howe's side are buoyed by the likely returns of two key players- Swedish international striker Alexander Isak and ex-Gunners player Joe Willock - who both were back in first-team training this week. Swiss international centre-back Fabian Schär is also set to start, despite earlier doubts.

The Magpies still have a number of players out though. Goalkeeper Nick Pope and young Geordie midfielder Elliott Anderson are two players who may make it back into contention in the weeks to come but remain on the injury list, while England striker Callum Wilson and Brazilian midfield enforcer Joelinton look set to miss much of the remainder of the season.

Newcastle's £55m summer signing from AC Milan Sandro Tonali remains suspended for the whole campaign, due to betting irregularities

Likely line-up

Arsenal:

Raya; White, Saliba, Magalhães, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Newcastle:

Dúbravka; Burn, Botman, Schär, Trippier; Miley, Guimarães, Longstaff, Barnes, Gordon, Almirón

Key players

Arsenal- Martin Ødegaard

Ødegaard was instrumental in the 2-0 Arsenal win against Newcastle at St James Park last May in the final stages of last season and he is in fine form going into this game, with one goal and 3 assists in his last two league games.

Gordon has been one of the consistent stand-out performers for Newcastle this season, scoring in many of the big games, including against Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and also in the reverse fixture in the North East against Arsenal.

With England playing friendlies against Belgium and Brazil at the end of March, Gordon will be looking to continue his strong record against the Big Six to catch the eye of England Manager Gareth Southgate.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 20:00 GMT.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.