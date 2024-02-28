Chelsea bounced back from Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round.

It did not take long for the tie to spring into life as the away side broke the deadlock on eight minutes through forward Mateo Joseph, who punished some lackluster defending from Chelsea.

However, Nicolas Jackson swiftly responded for the Blues with a well-taken finish. The home side started to gain momentum from that point onwards and eventually took the lead thanks to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Leeds soon levelled 14 minutes into the second half as Joseph headed home unmarked for his second goal of the game but the home side netted the winning goal in the last minute thanks to substitute Conor Gallagher.

Mauricio Pochettino's side progress into the quarter-finals where they will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge next month.

Story of the match

Pochettino rotated heavily following the Carabao Cup final and made five changes. Robert Sanchez returned to the starting eleven for the first time since December whilst Alfie Gilchrist came in for Ben Chilwell meaning Malo Gusto moved to the left-back spot.

Defender Levi Colwill dropped to the bench in place of Trevoh Chalobah, who made his first start of the campaign whilst Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke replaced Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

Leeds, on the other hand, made five changes from the side that picked up a 3-1 victory over Leicester City. Experienced defender Liam Cooper came in to captain the side whilst Connor Roberts started for the first time at right-back.

Key players Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter dropped out the starting eleven meaning Daniel James, Jaidon Anthony and 20-year-old Mateo Joseph came into the team. Forward Joel Piroe moved into the number 10 position.

Following a cagey start to proceedings, it was the away side who opened the scoring on eight minutes. Axel Disasi was dispossessed on the edge of the penalty area before Anthony fed through Joseph as the youngster slotted home from close range. A dream start for the Championship side.

However, just six minutes later, Chelsea found themselves on level terms following an excellent team move. Madueke and Moises Caicedo combined well before the latter played a superb through ball to Nicolas Jackson, who found the back of the net.

The goal very much woke the Blues up but an effort from distance by Enzo Fernandez was comfortably saved by Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal. The home side continued to create opportunities as Mudryk found space inside the box before seeing his strike kept out by the goalkeeper.

As the first half progressed, Chelsea dominated and came close to taking the lead on 33 minutes as the ball fell to the feet of Madueke, whose shot struck the side netting.

However, the Blues soon went in front for the first time on the night. Gusto played the ball down the line to Raheem Sterling before his cross found Mudryk in the middle with the Ukrainian slotting home to score his first goal of 2024.

Meanwhile, up the other end, Leeds threatened an equaliser in front of the home supporters but Anthony's curling effort was inches wide of the target. Pochettino's side held a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Second half

Neither side were able to conjure up an opportunity on goal in the opening stages of the second half as Leeds went in search of an equalising goal. With 59 minutes gone, the away side made it 2-2 thanks to another goal from Mateo Joseph, who headed home Jaidon Anthony's cross.

Following the goal, a double change was made by Chelsea as Gusto and Madueke were replaced by Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher. Leeds were very much dominating in the second period with Chelsea struggling to get out of their own half.

More substitutions were introduced from Pochettino with Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer coming on in place of Gilchrist and Sterling. The home side threatened a third goal but Jackson's looping header proved comfortable for Meslier.

Leeds also brought on reinforcements with the match heading into the closing stages. Joel Piroe and Daniel James made way for Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto as Daniel Farke's side looked to push for a winning goal. Anthony was proving to be a nightmare down the left-hand side and almost scored but his attempt on the edge of the area was just over the bar.

However, in the 90th minute, Chelsea went back in front and scored what proved to be the winning goal. Fernandez pushed forward before finding substitute Gallagher, who turned the Leeds defence brilliantly before firing into the back of the net.

The goal was enough for the Blues to pick up a much needed win following the disappointment of losing the Carabao Cup final. The result means Chelsea will be at home to Championship leaders Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Player of the match - Mateo Joseph

Although it was Chelsea that came away with the victory, Leeds will no doubt come away from the game with plenty of positives to take. One of them is certainly young striker Mateo Joseph, who bagged himself an impressive brace at Stamford Bridge.

Having only made a couple of appearances since arriving at Elland Road, the 20-year-old was handed a start by manager Daniel Farke and played his part in a thrilling FA Cup tie. Joseph punished the Blues for poor defending and performances like this one will surely make him a fan favourite amongst Leeds supporters.