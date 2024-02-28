Broadcast before the game was the news that the winner of this tie would host the winner of Liverpool V Southampton.

It was Man United who emerged victorious on the banks of the Trent as a late set piece saw Casemiro convert a header to send them to the quarter final of the Emirates FA Cup.

Nuno Espírito Santo made four alterations to his Nottingham Forest side that were defeated 4-2 at Villa Park over the weekend.

A goalkeeping change saw Matt Turner replace Matz Sels, while Harry Toffolo stepped in for Moussa Niakhaté in defence.

In midfield and attack, Ryan Yates and Divock Origi replaced Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi, respectively.

Erik Ten Hag made three adjustments to the Manchester United squad that lost at home to Fulham last time out, at the hands of Alex Iwobi's late strike.

Sofyan Amrabat replaced the injured Harry Maguire, while Scott McTominay and Antony took the places of Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson.

Story of the Match

Man United got things underway on a blaring Wednesday evening at the City Ground; Bruno Fernandes opening the affair.

Forest forced the first opportunity early on, however, a darting run from Anthony Elanga saw him forge an early corner against his former club.

United hit with an immediate response. A short corner was played back across the edge of the box where it found Antony - his effort rattled the crossbar.

Minutes later, Turner was forced into a save, a United deep cross found the head of McTominay, who headed with power but too close to the keeper.

The hosts looked to retaliate on the counter, Origi's run down the right saw him with space to shoot from the edge of the box but his effort was straight at André Onana.

An end-to-end battle ensued - dangerous counter attacks came from both sides, desperate to find an opener, the pair of defences managed to limit the amount of goalward efforts.

Marcus Rashford came close for United, his 15-yard effort whiskered over the crossbar.

Another imminent counter attack saw Taiwo Awoniyi's driven effort saved at a good height for Onana in the United net.

Just before the half hour mark, Origi found himself in a great shooting position again for the hosts, but blistered his effort over the bar.

Another McTominay header tested Turner, the Forest stopper this time making the outstretched effort to turn the ball round his near post for a United corner.

The final minutes of the half saw a midfield battle ensue as both sides tried to build up attacks.

Neco Williams and Casemiro both got shots away but neither could test the respective keeper.

Nothing much in the way of goal meant the tie was goalless at the break; not through lack of effort, however, with a total of 21 shots throughout the half.

The first effort of the second half fell to the hosts. Elanga played a brilliant ball to Awoniyi.

His central effort fired straight at Onana who pounced before anybody could reach the rebound.

Origi had another shot on goal shortly after, his pacy effort was stopped excellently at the front post by the keeper, who'd had a busy start to the half.

Antony attempted a long range effort; his optimism wasn't rewarded as it was straight down the throat of Turner.

United had a shout for a penalty just before the hour.

Rashford looked through on goal but was closed down by centre back pair Murillo and Felipe. United shouted for the penalty but referee Chris Kavanaugh saw nothing in it.

Fernandes tried a shot from the edge of the box moments after, it curled well out of Turner's reach but inches high and wide as well, to the relief of the home side.

The Portuguese midfielder had another attempt, but McTominay tried to intercept and divert it to the near post, missing the target in doing so.

A hat-trick of missed efforts in a short space of time was rounded off for Fernandes as Anthony picked him out on the edge of the box but his mis-connection made it easy for Turner to gather.

Erik Ten Hag made the first change of the evening, on the 73rd minute as Amad Diallo replaced Antony for the visitors, looking to create something.

Shortly after, in a flurry of firsts, Victor Lindelöf received the first booking of the tie as he bundled down Elanga, who looked to break into the box.

In the 79th minute, Forest made their introductory change, Hudson-Odoi came on for Origi as they looked to bolster their forward options.

Rashford came close again for United as his effort from a tight angle was blasted wide.

Casemiro blasted goalwards from 25 yards out but his effort was over the bar on a night where no matter how much either side tried, they just couldn't seem to find the back of the net.

Morgan Gibbs-White looked to have taken his first chance of the game as his rising effort was saved brilliantly, only for the play to be called offside after.

As the game looked certain to be heading to extra-time, Fernandes' free kick from the left touchline bounced perfectly for Casemiro to head excellently through the legs of Turner at the near post, leaving Forest little time to rectify the scoreline.

Five minutes were added on but due to an extensive VAR check on the goal the game ran into the 100th minute before it was confirmed that Manchester United would progress and host Liverpool at home.

Player of the Match

Casemiro battled in midfield, got a number of good efforts away and sealed Man United's spot in the quarter final with an 89th minute goal.

He was involved in most good things for Man United tonight but undoubtedly his most important involvement was his first goal since September securing the win.