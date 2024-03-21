Manchester United will visit the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in what is a highly anticipated Manchester Derby this Women's Football Weekend.

Marc Skinner spoke to the media ahead of the clash.

A looming Etihad challenge

The Etihad Stadium will host the Manchester Derby - City's only game of the season at the main. With a large crowd expected, it will be a challenging prospect for the away side to face. Skinner, however, saw a different perspective.

“I think when we played at Old Trafford, it's fantastic to play in front of our fans, but it's one of those that the opponent can use that energy against you," Skinner explained.

"I think, it depends on how the game goes, but we've got to try and neutralise the fans and neutralise the energy in the stadium and turn it towards our favour.

"There's no doubt the Manchester United fans in that pocket where they get will be loud as they possibly can be," he added.

Confidence ahead of a crucial match

Marc Skinner "absolutely" believes that United can make Manchester red again. "If you saw our recent Continental Cup game [against Manchester City], I thought it's a fantastic performance from us and so I do believe we can."

"What I'd say is there's loads of factors that are different to a normal game in the Derby, but it it's part and parcel, it’s what makes it exciting so I absolutely wholeheartedly believe in my team to be able to go toe to toe with Manchester City.

"I also pay respect, Manchester City have got so many results this year as well so they're in good form themselves. I know that they've lost against Chelsea and the FA Cup against Tottenham, but in those games, they were good as well. You've gotta have a bit of luck."

Keeping belief

Sat 12 points away from Chelsea who are top of the table, Manchester United's title hopes seem buried. However, with three spots open for European football, the sights will be on securing a Champions League qualifying place.

"We’ve got an important game after the international break as well, of course, but we've got to chase and that's what we're here to do," Skinner said.

"We've got to put ourselves in a position to do that, we've got to go into the Etihad, a very difficult place against a very difficult team. We're gonna try and win the game of football and that's, we've gotta use all of the Derby contention, all of those factors."

Manchester United finished second in the WSL last season, reaching an FA Cup final for the first time to add to their impressive run. This year's performances have been underwhelming in comparison but, Skinner remains positive.

"We know exactly where the projects going. Everyone judges us against what we did last year and we were ahead of schedule on that last year, we were almost perfect," he said.

"There's not many teams do that and so we have no doubt that once we do the recruitment that we want to do within the summer and within the next window and when we get our players back fit for the whole season, I have no doubt where we'll be. I'm happy where we're at, but we do need to obviously put performance in."

Stance on player-coach relationships

Leicester City Women's manager, Willie Kirk, is currently being investigated over an alleged relationship with a player.

Women's Super League managers were asked their thoughts on the situation - Brighton and West Ham opting to remain silent on the issue. Skinner was not present in last week's press conference but used the opportunity to add his opinion this week.

"I do not condone player-coach relationships," he stated. "It's not something that enters my mind. I think it's ethically against the sport that we're in and in any sport really.

"I've said before, it blurs the line, but actually it goes across the line."