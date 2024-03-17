Despite periods of Spurs pressure in the opening period, it was the home side who struck first through Muniz, firing a low effort past Guglielmo Vicario. Lukic made it 2-0 early into the second period and by the hour mark, the game was all but over with Muniz scrambling the ball into the net to make it three.

This win leaves Fulham in 12th place, while Spurs are just outside the top 4 in 5th.

Let’s see how each player fared during the encounter:

Fulham:

Bernd Leno – 7

The former Arsenal shot-stopper made five saves to deny Spurs during the game and was a key part of a Fulham defensive line that managed to keep Spurs out for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Timothy Castagne – 8

Castagne faced a tough task on the day up against an in-form Brennan Johnson but dealt with his winger well throughout the contest. The Belgian also provided an assist for Fulham’s second goal just after the break.

Tosin Adarabioyo – 6.5

Tosin probably expected a busier day coming up against an attack that scored four at Villa Park last week, but the Fulham centre-back had a relatively quiet game, completing four clearances and making three recoveries.

Calvin Bassey – 8

The Nigerian international has picked up a great run of form in the last few weeks, and continued to show his class today, contributing an attacking sense after his shot hit the post, before Muniz smuggled in the Cottagers' third goal.

Antonee Robinson – 8

Constantly looking to get forward, Robinson was a threat up and down Fulham’s left hand side, showing fight and aggression in his play. The American international picked up an assist for Fulham’s first goal, arrowing a long range pass into Muniz who finished well.

Sasa Lukic – 8

Lukic, who started his fourth consecutive Premier League game, worked well in a pivot with Palhinha, dominating the midfield battle during the match. The Serbian international grabbed Fulham’s second goal of the evening with a delicate finish just after half-time.

Joao Palhinha – 7

Fulham’s midfield general was the most fouled player in the match (five), had three shots and won 12/17 duels. He did however pick up a booking in the second period for a strong challenge on James Maddison.

Alex Iwobi – 7

Iwobi was influential on Fulham’s right hand side, creating the most chances in the match (four) and making four recoveries for his team.

Andreas Pereira – 6.5

Although Pereira wasn’t at his brilliant best, the Brazilian still created three chances and had five touches in the Tottenham penalty area in the match. He was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

Willian – 7

Another former Arsenal player, Willian has a good track record of playing against Spurs. His work with Robinson forced Spurs’ left-back Udogie back regularly, making him less of a threat for the away side.

Rodrigo Muniz – 9

The star of the show! Rodrigo Muniz has been a revaluation for The Cottagers in recent weeks, netting seven times in his last seven Premier League games after his double against Spurs. The first goal was an accurate finish across the goalkeeper in the opening period, with the second being a scramble after a corner which he bravely poked home. The Brazilian deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

Subs:

Raul Jimenez – 6

The Mexican made his first appearance since the end of January. He came on with his side already three goals to the good but lost the most duels in the match (eight).

Harry Wilson – 6

Wilson has had to fight for his place in the side in recent weeks. The Welshman came on with 20 minutes to go in the contest and saw out the victory for his side.

Kenny Tete – N/A

Tete was introduced with ten minutes to go and had no meaningful contributions in the match.

Harrison Reed – N/A

Reed was introduced with ten minutes to go and was shown a yellow card late on for an altercation with Bentancur.

Bobby Reid – N/A

Reid was introduced with ten minutes to go and had no meaningful contributions in the match.

Tottenham:

Guglielmo Vicario – 6

The Italian shot-stopper conceded three goals for the first time in 2024, much to his disappointment after what has been an impressive debut season. Vicario made four saves and completed 25/29 passes.

Destiny Udogie – 6

Udogie was involved often in the game, committing two fouls and also being fouled twice. However, it wasn’t the 21-year-olds finest performance, with Castagne and Iwobi causing problems all evening long.

Radu Dragusin – 5

The young Romanian started due to Van de Ven’s absence and struggled with the threat of Muniz and arguably could’ve done better for the opener if we're being critical.

Cristian Romero – 6.5

The World Cup winner looked like one of the only Spurs players who was trying to encourage others with his performance but still wasn’t to the standard we are used to seeing from him.

Pedro Porro – 5.5

Another Spurs player who has had a great season, Porro struggled to pick the ball up in midfield areas like he usually does so often. The Spaniard was also caught out of position regularly due to the intelligence of Willian and the pace of Robinson down Fulham’s left-hand side.

Yves Bissouma – 5

Bissouma picked up a yellow card midway through the second half, once again displaying his poor disciplinary record. Like many Spurs players, he found it difficult to pick a way through a stubborn set up (out of possession) from the Cottagers.

Pape Sarr – 5

The 21-year-old, who is usually full of energy and guile, struggled to grow into the contest, only completing 68% of passes. He was withdrawn with 25 minutes to go for Bentancur.

Brennan Johnson – 5.5

The Welsh international had an opening in the first half that was comfortably held by Bernd Leno and tried to be direct as he so often is, but found himself struggling up against Castagne and Adarabioyo, who both played well throughout.

James Maddison – 6

As he so often does, Maddison picked the ball up from deeper areas but was forced to more often than not due to the lack of space in between the Fulham defence and midfield. It was not one of his most influential performances for the Lilywhites.

Dejan Kulusevski – 6

Kulusevski completed the most dribbles in the match with four but struggled to have any real joy up against Robinson, who used his pace and strength well when defending against the Swedish international.

Heung Min Son – 5.5

Often isolated, Son struggled to create any real openings bar one attempt in the first half that was fired over. The South Korean was left frustrated in the match, committing two fouls and being withdrawn five minutes from time for Lo Celso.

Subs:

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 6

Hojbjerg was introduced with 25 minutes to go. With the game already at 3-0, it would’ve taken a lot to have a huge impact from the middle of the park.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

The Uruguayan, who hasn’t found a consistent run of games in the side since returning from injury, was also introduced with 25 minutes remaining. He was shown a yellow card in the 96th minute for a scuffle with a Fulham player.

Timo Werner – 5

Werner has been a little inconsistent for Spurs since coming in on loan from RB Leipzig, and the inconsistencies were on show again as he missed a huge chance to pull a goal back ten minutes from time.

Richarlison – N/A

Richarlison was introduced with ten minutes remaining and had no meaningful contributions in the match.

Giovani Lo Celso – N/A

Lo Celso was introduced with three minutes remaining and has no meaningful contributions in the match.