Aston Villa beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Women's Super League to move within three points of the North London club.

An opening-half goal from Adriana Leon and a stunning second-half strike from former Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs secured victory.

Aston Villa were composed in possession throughout and it highlighted the potential the club have in a season of inconsistency.

Leon gave Aston Villa the lead in the 23rd minute after an impressive counter-attack. She combined with Simone Magill and squeezed a shot into the bottom left corner past a disappointed Barbora Votikova.

Tottenham equalised in the 38th minute as Amy James-Turner guided a powerful header home past Daphne van Domselaar from a free-kick. It came against the run of play, but it showcased Eveliina Summanen's ability to change matches with a precise cross.

However, Aston Villa regained the lead in the 60th minute through former Arsenal midfielder Nobbs. The 31-year-old fired a powerful first-time strike into the top, right corner to silence the home crowd. She celebrated with Thierry Henry's vintage celebration at the corner flag against Arsenal's bitter rivals.

It was Tottenham's first defeat of the season against a non 'Big Four' team — and it highlights how Robert Vilahamn's project is still a work in progress. Martha Thomas and captain Bethany England have been used together repeatedly - including today - but they are struggling to work effectively. Despite Aston Villa missing Rachel Daly, they grabbed a deserved win at Brisbane Road.

Story of the match

Tottenham made four changes to the side that beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the FA Cup. Votikova, Amy James-Turner, Kit Graham and Thomas replaced Becky Spencer, Luana Bühler, Olga Ahtinen and Shuang Wang.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa made just two changes after 11 days of rest from their Continental Cup quarter-final. Noelle Maritz and Alisha Lehmann replaced Ebony Salmon and Kenza Dali.

It was an end-to-end start at Brisbane Road. Lehmann provided the visitors with pace and trickery on the right flank as Thomas and England acted as focal points for Tottenham. Thomas even guided a promising header wide of the post in the ninth minute, epitomising her potential in the final third.

Carla Ward's side continued to threaten on the counter-attack. Leon fired a shot from close range wide of the left post in the 21st minute, letting Spurs off the hook.

Eventually, Aston Villa took advantage of their threat on the counter-attack and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Magill created the move with a fine turn in the middle of the park before she played a precise through-ball to Leon. The Canadian drove forward and picked her spot with a rolling effort along the floor past Votikova.

The Czech Republican international should have saved the effort as it rolled through her fingertips, but it provided the visitors with a deserved lead.

Throughout the first half, Spurs lacked fluidity and composure in the opening 35 minutes. In particular, Kirsty Hanson found joy on the left flank against Charlotte Grant, consistently using her pace to cause the Australian issues.

However, Tottenham equalised against the run of play in the 38th minute. Summanen whipped in a well-placed cross from a free-kick on the edge of the box, which James-Turner latched onto with a powerful header.

Aston Villa nearly regained the lead in the dying seconds of the first half, but, unlike earlier in the half, Votikova denied Leon with a firm save to her right.

Spurs started the second half with more control and energy. England nearly chipped van Domselaar from distance, whilst strike partner Thomas was denied by the on-rushing Dutchwoman from six yards out.

The hosts continued the pressure throughout the second half. In quick succession, England and Grant both had shots blocked from within the box as Aston Villa's defence stood firm.

The visitors were rewarded for their defensive security as, from a rare set-piece, they regained the lead in the 60th minute. The initial corner only cleared to Mayumi Pacheco on the edge of the box, who set up Nobbs from distance. The former Arsenal midfielder fired a first-time strike into the top right corner to silence the home crowd.

In search of another equaliser, Tottenham continued to pressure Aston Villa. Graham had a powerful half-volley blocked, shortly after substitute Jessica Naz tested van Domselaar with a curling effort towards the bottom left corner.

As they threw more players forward, they became more vulnerable in their defensive third, highlighted as Nobbs rattled the bar with a powerful strike.

Up next, the international break provides two weeks of rest for both teams before Tottenham face Arsenal in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium, whilst Aston Villa host Liverpool in the WSL.

Player of the match - Jordan Nobbs

Aston Villa have struggled for consistency all season, but they performed impressively against Tottenham — and Nobbs played a huge part in that.

In the first half, she dictated the tempo of the match with a controlled and assured performance in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, in the second half, she scored a stunning first-time strike to secure victory for Aston Villa.