Liverpool took an early lead at Craven Cottage and looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory, but a late equaliser from Issa Diop offered the hosts a lifeline which made for a nervy last 15 minutes.

Joao Palhinha squandered a great chance early on as his effort blazed over the bar, and the Cottagers were made to pay for his misfire shortly later as Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

The visitors went on to control the game for the most part, but the game took an unexpected twist in the 76th minute when Diop found himself in the Liverpool penalty area and latched onto a pass from Harry Wilson to drag Marco Silva's side level in the game, with Fulham then needing just a single goal to take the game to extra time.

Despite the late onslaught from Fulham that ensued, the hosts were unable to find another route to goal, which saw the game finish level, and Jurgen Klopp's side book their place in the 2024 Carabao Cup Final.

It was a fascinating game for several reasons and, with that said, here are the four things we learnt from as Liverpool survived a late scare to reach the Carabao Cup Final.

Bradley can enable Alexander-Arnold's midfield transition

It is common knowledge that the currently injured Trent Alexander-Arnold has adopted a more attacking role in recent months, often tucking into the midfield, and even starting there for England.

At times however, this has left Liverpool vulnerable on the right of their defence, with Alexander-Arnold sometimes taking too long to get back in a defensive position.

But Alexander-Arnold's current absence has allowed academy starlet Conor Bradley to take centre stage, and he has repaid the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp.

Bradley spent last season on loan at League One Bolton Wanderers, where he impressed during his 41 league starts, and won a trio of end-of-season awards (Players' Player of the Season, Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season).

With the 20-year-old now an established player in the Liverpool squad, it is not inconceivable to suggest that he could start as the right-sided fullback more often moving forwards, allowing Alexander-Arnold to start games in a midfield role.

Cottagers rue missed chances

Fulham had chances early on to really put a fox amongst the chickens and take the game to the 2022 winners of the competition, who have won it a record nine times.

Had they taken an early lead, who knows how different this game could have gone for the hosts because, after going behind, they fell to pieces and allowed Liverpool to control the game until the final 15 minutes or so.

Their wastefulness in the opening ten minutes will be a source of huge frustration for Fulham fans, who know that if luck had been on their side a trip to Wembley may well have awaited them.

Liverpool are back

While some may argue that Liverpool never left, it is undeniable that they endured a very sub-par season last year, which saw them finish fifth while failing to make significant inroads in any cup competition too.

This season after rejuvenating their midfield, the Reds are second in the Premier League and look to be serious challengers in every competition that they are currently competing in.

Their progression in the Carabao Cup is another example of how we are seeing a completely different Liverpool to the one we saw last season, and one with enough squad depth to go deep in numerous competitions once more.

Fans will rightly rejoice in their renewed success and while we are still at a relatively early stage of the season, there is undoubtedly cause for cautious optimism over their chances of silverware this season.

Fulham are no pushovers

While overall it will go down as a disappointing result and night for Fulham and their fans, losing a two-legged tie by just a single goal against one of the best teams in Europe is no mean feat, and shows an ability for the West Londoners to compete at the highest level.

They pushed Liverpool all the way despite looking well off their game for large periods in the match, which may well add to fans' annoyance and feeling of 'what if'.

In time supporters will take real solace in their performance, especially with key players Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey away representing their nations at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Expectations need to be realistic, with the club currently 13th, but their performance against Liverpool will certainly inspire hope of positive times ahead for the Cottagers.