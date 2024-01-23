Fulham go head-to-head with Liverpool in the second instalment of this Carabao Cup semi-final, with Marco Silva's men hoping to reach the final for the first time in the club's history.

The first leg saw Liverpool come away from Anfield with a one-goal advantage, a score line that Jurgen Klopp would be disappointed with, and equally so would Silva.

Willian put the Cottagers in front after 19 minutes but squandered opportunities meant they did not take advantage of their clear-cut chances - something that the Reds punished.

Two quick fire goals in the second half from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo sealed the win for Liverpool ahead of this second leg tie, a result that means it is all still to play for.

Team News

Fulham:

Adama Traore is the only player amongst the Fulham team that is nursing an injury, but his recovery from a hamstring strain is almost over and he could still feature in this match.

Three other absentees include Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure, all of which are representing their respective national teams at the African Cup of Nations.

Everyone else is fit and available for Marco Silva, giving him plenty of options to choose from.

Liverpool:

As for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has returned early from his international duties with Egypt but unfortunately for the Reds, this is due to a hamstring injury and he remains out for around four weeks - meaning that any slim hope of returning to AFCON rests on Egypt going far in the competition, likely needing them to get to the final.

Andy Robertson is set to travel with the squad having been sidelined since October with a shoulder injury, as is Curtis Jones after being substituted on the weekend in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth with a hamstring scare.

Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to return at the weekend with this game coming too soon for the Hungarian, while the likes of Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Joel Matip (ACL), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) need much more time to recover.

Wataru Endo is also still away with Japan at the Asian Games, leaving Klopp with a much thinner squad than he would have liked ahead of this big match.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham:

Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.

Liverpool:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliot, Jones; Nunez, Gakpo, Jota.

Key Players

Fulham - Willian

Willian in action for Fulham against his former club Chelsea - (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista via Getty Images)

Even at the age of 35, Willian is still more than capable of playing Premier League football and continues to perform for Fulham on a consistent basis.

He is a technically gifted player, whose versatility makes him favoured among most managers that he plays under, with Silva deploying him behind the striker or on either flank.

The Brazilian also scored in the first leg after good footwork in the box, before smashing it past Caoimhin Kelleher in the goal, something he will look to do again and lead Fulham into their first League Cup final in their history.

Liverpool - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota celebrating after scoring against Burnley - (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Portuguese star's fine form early in the season was halted through a muscle injury, but after a month out, Diogo Jota has picked up where he left off.

Four goals and as many assists in his last five games means that he has filled the void that Salah left and made coping without their star man much easier than first expected.

He is a handful for defenders and his clinical nature means that any mistake rarely goes unpunished, something that Liverpool have failed to do at points this season in Jota's absence.

He has also made a good connection with Darwin Nunez in recent weeks, with the Uruguayan also stepping up and contributing with six goal involvements in five games.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham Football Club.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 PM (GMT) on Wednesday 24th January.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.