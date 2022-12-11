What next for Southgate and England?

When Harry Kane blazed his penalty over the bar, pubs across the country fell to silence. There was real hope this year that England could finally bring it home. English fans always dream, it's something they're frighteningly good at.

Every tournament, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's 'Three Lions' song would rise to the top of the charts, with 'it's coming home' becoming the most heard saying across the country. The chances of the Three Lions ever winning a tournament was slim in years gone past, but this year felt different.

England knew a win against France would set them up against Morocco for a place in the World Cup final. They would have been heavy favourites to end years of misery, which is what makes the defeat to France so cruel. The manner of the performance must be commended, but they still fell short of success.

Talk has already begun surrounding Gareth Southgate's future. He's changed the dynamic of the England setup, and provided hope to a nation. Many will say it's time for change, but the World Cup was a step in the right direction this year despite results worsening.

Performances improving, results worsening?

Southgate's tenancy has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From Russia's 2018 joy against Colombia, to the heartbreak against Italy last summer, and the toxic atmosphere at Molineaux after being thrashed by Hungary. Southgate isn't everyone's cup of tea, and that's understandable, but there's positives to be taken from the French disappointment.

England have often been outclassed in the big matches. Against Croatia and Italy, they let a 1-0 lead slip and failed to control the middle of the park. It's often been the main criticism of the 52-year-old, but that was not the case against the World Champions.

The Three Lions went toe to toe with the very best, controlled the midfield, and were unlucky to come away with nothing. Southgate let the shackles off on his dangerous attack in Qatar, which allowed Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford to shine alongside Kane. It provided entertaining football for the country, and showed a step in the right direction.

On another day, England would have beaten France. They were unlucky with refereeing decisions, and could not quite find the final product in the final third. Aurélien Tchouaméni's wonder goal should have arguably been prevented due to a foul on Saka, whilst England had numerous fouls not given to them. International football is a tough stage, and you need luck to win it. Unfortunately for England's case, they did not get that in Qatar.

On paper, results are worsening. A semi-final in 2018, a final in 2021, and now a quarter-final exit in 2022. But being able to tactically outclass France shows England are improving, and that's partially thanks to Southgate.

Ever since his appointment in 2016, the former defender has nurtured through young talent. He's kept them level-headed, and created a united squad, something that cost England dearly in the 2000's. He's helped create a golden generation which will only get better in 2024.

Declan Rice is just 23, Foden is 22, Saka is 21, and the sensational Jude Bellingham is still only 19. There's room for growth within the squad, and, under the leadership from Kane, England can be strong favourites to earn success at the next Euros. Not to mention, the players have fond feelings of Southgate.

After the France defeat, West Ham midfielder Rice said: “For me personally, I hope he stays. He has taken us so, so far; further than people can expect. Tonight he got everything spot on and it’s not on him."

“The tactics were right, we played the right way, we were aggressive and we stopped Kylian Mbappe, who was quiet. It was two goals against the run of play and that’s not down to the manager, it’s up to us on the pitch. I love playing for him and I love playing for England.”

The talk surrounding Southgate's future will carry on for days. The manager stated he would think about his position in the coming weeks, and he will do what is best for the country. Some believe it's time for fresh blood, so what options are there if Southgate chose to walk away?

Time for fresh blood?

The FA often have a preference of English managers for the national job. The last foreign manager was Fabio Capello from 2007 to 2012. It ended disastrously for the FA. The Italian created a toxic atmosphere, a weak bond with his players, and failed to deliver at the World Cup. It seems the FA may be haunted from that appointment.

The leading English contenders would be Eddie Howe and Graham Potter. However, unfortunately for the FA, both these managers would be unlikely to take the job. Howe is thriving up at Newcastle, and has the best financial backing in the world. Meanwhile, Graham Potter has just been appointed by Chelsea, and he'll be challenging for major honours in the coming years. Something drastic would have to change for either manager to consider the job.

In recent months, two world-class managers have both stated their desire to potentially manage England. Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have both found themselves sacked recently despite performing at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea retrospectively.

They're regarded as two of the best managers in the world, and both have experience with current England stars. The Argentine helped nurture Kane into the striker he is today, and Tuchel helped take Reece James and Mason Mount to another level.

However, international football is different to club football. Hansi Flick created one of the most formidable teams of all time at Bayern Munich, but he's failed to deliver on the international stage. Germany were outclassed by Spain and Japan, which led to a humiliating group stage exit.

This shows that Tuchel and Pochettino would not be guaranteed success stories, and it makes Southgate's record even more impressive. He's created a formidable and connected squad despite spending very little time together across the year. That's no mean feat, and it would seem a gamble to ditch the stability for a foreign world-beater.

A case of what ifs?

England have had their fair share of heartbreaking moments across the years. In fact, probably too many for the nation's liking. In every tournament, there's been one moment where it could have been a very different result.

What if Paul Gascoigne connected to Alan Shearer's cross at Euro '96? What if David Beckham was not sent off against Argentina at France '98, and what if Frank Lampard's 'ghost goal' was given at South Africa 2010? These moments define matches, and England usually do not get their run of the green.

Under Southgate, it has been no different. What if Kane squared it to Raheem Sterling against Croatia? What if Saka scored his penalty against Italy, and what if Kane made it 2-2 against France in Qatar? They've been unlucky in recent years, and that is not down to Southgate.

If England were humiliated by France, it would have been a very different story. Sacking Southgate would have made sense, but they were truly unlucky against Didier Deschamps' men. Kane will probably never take a worse penalty in his career again, but the captain will bounce back stronger. He's fought through mountains to be where he is now, and he'll use the pain to come back for revenge in 2024.

Gareth Southgate has taken a team who were humiliated by Iceland in 2016 to becoming one of the best footballing nations in the world. They've been consistent in major tournaments, and the performance against France showed his tenancy is not going stale yet. The Euros are just 18 months away, and giving the 52-year-old one last shot makes sense. Maybe, one year, it will come home.