Four things we learnt from Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Liverpool

Bournemouth beat Liverpool for the first time since 2016 to climb out of the relegation zone, for the time being.

A Phillip Billing goal was enough to seal a famous win and ease the pain of the devastating last-minute loss to Arsenal last weekend.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty, the Reds first of the season in the Premier League, as Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to create chances against the team that were rock bottom at kick-off.

The visitors had the chance to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur, and go into fourth place but it is the hosts who rise up the table, above relegation rivals Southampton, Leeds United, West Ham and Everton.

Brave Bournemouth devastating in attack

The hosts put in a spirited display, clearly not disheartened by the heartache of a last-gasp loss at the Emirates.

Judging by this performance you would not guess that the Cherries are candidates for relegation back to the Championship.

Instead of time-wasting and cynical behaviour, they were ruthless on the counter attack, and not fearful of the Reds threat.

For the goal, a ball over the top came to Dango Ouattara, who crossed to Billing, who made no mistake from close range.

Dango Ouattara in action against Liverpool (Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/GETTY Images)

There was a great deal of other chances for the hosts, as Outtara and Jaidon Anthony caused plenty of problems down the wings.

Dominic Solanke was also a handful through the middle and squandered numerous chances.

Well organised defence the key to survival

If Bournemouth are to survive relegation this season, then their defence is absolutely vital.

After shipping three goals to Arsenal last weekend, they were solid and organised against Liverpool.

In the first-half, Virgil Van Dijk had chances from set-pieces however in the second, the hosts never gave the Reds a sniff of goal, apart from the penalty and a difficult chance for Diogo Jota.

There were some fantastic individual perfomances, but Jefferson Lerma's goal-line clearance from a Van Dijk header in the sixth-minute was the highlight and set the tone for the rest of the contest.

The hosts were resolute, especially once they had taken the lead. They were determined to not let the result slip from their hands as it did last time out.

Reds defence falls to rubble

Jurgen Klopp's team had kept a clean sheet in five consecutive Premier League matches before this game however they were all over the place at the back on the South Coast.

Virgil Van Dijk visibly disappointed after the defeat to Bournemouth (Photo: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GETTY Images)

The usually reliable partnership of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, in probably the Reds strongest back five.

However, they could not cope with the directness and pace of the hosts' attackers, and in all honesty, it was a miracle that they only conceded one goal.

The goal summed up their poor defensive display, with Van Dijk looking like he gave up on catching Outtara, Konate missing the ball with an attempted clearance and Alexander-Arnold in no man's land when Billing arrived.

Toothless attack from Klopp's boys

The Reds barely even created chances in the contest, a stark contrast to their 7-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend and the 9-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The aforementioned penalty, Van Dijk and Jota chances were the only real threatening efforts that the visitors had.

In fact, the Jota effort was the only shot on target in the second half for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's substitutions failed to have the desired effect. In particular, his decision to take off Darwin Nunez and Alexander-Arnold when his side were searching for a goal was rather baffling.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Jota failed to changed the fortunes of the visitors, and had little impact on the game.

The rare introduction of Fabio Carvalho was much too late, an 88th minute substitution for Stefan Bajcetic, who had arguably his worst game so far for the club.

They need to bounce back very quickly if they want to secure a top-four berth.