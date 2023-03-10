Leicester City vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Chelsea will hope their resurgence continues under Graham Potter this week as they face an out-of-form Leicester City who are desperate to climb out of the relegation battle.

Brendan Rodgers is under increasing pressure to steer the side away from the bottom three, with the Foxes sitting perilously close to the dropzone, only three points above the bottom three.

The home side are on a poor run of form after back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Aston Villa moved them temporarily clear of the relegation zone. Since then, they have lost their last four games, been knocked out of the FA Cup to Championship side Blackburn, and are without a clean sheet in six games.

Potter, on the other hand, has relieved some of the pressure on him after back-to-back wins for the first time since October. This included a pivotal result against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, which saw Chelsea come from behind to progress to the last eight.

But Potter is coming up against a team whom he has only won two of the eight games he has managed against and the home side need all three points just as much.

Chelsea will also look to end their unwanted streak of being without a win in ten away matches, their longest since 2001, scoring only four goals in the process.

However, this is a fixture that Leicester notoriously struggle in, winning only one of their last six home games against the West London side, drawing two and losing three. But, their last win against the Blues was a memorable one for Leicester, as they lifted their first-ever FA Cup beating Chelsea 1-0 in 2021.

Team News

Leicester City

After Rodgers looked like he was getting back to a fully fit squad, that has been marred with an injury to January signing Victor Kristiansen and question marks over the fitness of Harvey Barnes after their 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

The Foxes will also still be without Youri Tielemans and Jonny Evans, with the Belgian midfielder not expected to return to training until mid-April.

Full-backs James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain out with long-term injuries.

Chelsea

Potter’s injury list grew this week, with Reece James’ inconsistent season taking another bad turn as the full-back has been ruled out until after the international break with a virus. With Cesar Azpilicueta still suffering from concussion, Potter may have a selection headache at right-back.

A return for N’Golo Kante to his former club looks unlikely, with the Frenchman still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Summer signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have been ruled out until early April.

Mason Mount will also miss the trip to Leicester after picking up a small hip issue that has ruled him out for a couple of days. Thiago Silva, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy are all still out.

Likely line-ups

Leicester City

Ward; Pereira, Faes, Souttar, Castagne; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Tetê, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez; Felix, Mudryk, Havertz

Key Players

James Maddison (Leicester City)

There might not be a team in the Premier League that are as reliant on one man as Leicester are. The Foxes do not create nearly as much as they do when the England international is on the pitch as they lack a creative spark.

The 26-year-old is Leicester’s top scorer with nine goals despite missing large spells of the season through injury. The midfielder’s fitness will be crucial to the former Premier League champions’ chances of survival.

Joao Felix (Chelsea)

The Portuguese forward has taken to the Premier League pretty well, and although he is not the out-and-out striker that Chelsea so desperately need, averaging only one goal per 90 minutes, he has been a welcome addition.

The Golden Boy winner is clever in his movement and can drop into spaces that make him difficult to find and defend against. He will be key if Chelsea are to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2016/17 campaign.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

When will the match be played?

The match starts at 3pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live, but highlights can be viewed after the final whistle across Sky Sports digital platforms.