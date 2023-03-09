How Manchester City's determination will beat Arsenal for the title

The battle for the Premier League title is always full of fireworks, yet this season has the potential for an almighty bang. With two dominant forces, headed by two fiery Spaniards at the very top of the games - there is bound to be more twists and turns than the Silverstone race track.

Arsenal are the underdogs, no question, but they are putting up a remarkable fight to get their crown back as champions. Manchester City are the holders, blessed with one of the most talented teams in the world, and they are not willing to share the glory.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are on the last stretch to greatness, and they are a mere 12 games away from usurping Man City's crown. They already have a huge advantage over their pursuers, with a five point lead. Now, Pep Guardiola may have to ready his Premier League specialists for another close end to the season - how many more can their fans take?

"I swear you'll never see anything like this again"

The famous line from that Sergio Aguero goal on the final day of the 2011/12 season. The goal that won Man City their first Premier League trophy, to the misery of Manchester United fans. On that day, the Citizens birthed a level of unwavering determination that has followed them ever since.

Man City fans see evidence of their 'never say die' attitude before each game at the Etihad stadium. Standing bold and tall outside the front, is a statue which commemorates that famous goal. Fittingly, although perhaps unintentionally, Aguero appears to be holding a tomahawk axe instead of a shirt - much like a warrior chasing down prey or in Man City's case, whoever sits in first.

Last season was another example of Man City's trophy winning mentality. Once again, the season went down to the last game of the season. The Sky Blues were two goals down when heading into the 70th minute and without a win, Liverpool would have topped the table. Then, a heroic comeback, with three goals in five minutes, gave Guardiola's side the victory and the title.

Winning the title in dramatic style is just what Man City do, and this season may be no different. On one side, there will be pure devastation, and on the other, elation. Either way, this season is almost destined to finish emphatically.

Much like their title rivals, Arsenal have shown some grit this season. Last minute wins against Man United, Aston Villa and now Bournemouth this season have given the Gunners unstoppable momentum. Those nine points have kept them in the fight, and their mentality has been reminiscent of Man City themself.

We are essentially looking at a war between with two teams who do not know the meaning of giving up.

Greyhounds chasing the hare

At the moment, Arsenal are out in the lead, running away with the Premier League title like a hare. Then come Man City, like greyhounds on the track, chasing them down. In greyhound racing, the only way to win races is to have the best dogs and that's no different in football as the team with the best players, usually wins.

Guardiola has built a super team in the blue side of Manchester. In most positions, there is a player that is considered the best in the world. The likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva create a frightening attack. One that gives defenders nightmares.

That unbelievable firepower has been proving detrimental to the second half of this season. Whereas, Arsenal are competing with a much less acclaimed, well expensive, squad.

The lack of one of the world's best players makes things harder for Arsenal. The top goal scorer and top assist maker for the Premier League, both play for Man City. Haaland's 27 goals and De Bruyne's 12 assists have helped Guardiola dominate the league. Arteta has had to be more creative. He has created a concoction system of players, who work together as a game winning eco-system.

Both of which are effective and proven ways of winning titles. But Man City's star men will always have the magic to single handedly change games. With players like Haaland and De Bruyne shining week in, week out, the odds are certainly weighed in favour of the Citizens.

Eyes elsewhere

While the Premier League is always a target for Guardiola, one saving grace for Arsenal is the Champions League. Man City are yet to win the legendary European competition which inevitably means that they will concentrate on filling that empty spot in their trophy cabinet.

With each passing year, there are more and more missed chances to lift the illustrious silverware. Yet so far, those chances are missed. To win the competition, a team must prove that they are the best on the planet. To do that, they must utilise their best players in every game. In some cases, a team must prioritise the Champions League over domestic competitions.

Man City's extreme lust to win the competition may give their title rivals the chance to run away. Fatigued players and potential injuries from the Champions League, may turn into fewer wins in the Premier League for Guardiola's team. That means that there could be more chances for the Gunners to increase their lead.

The Citizens have a hectic period approaching. With the Premier League, the Champions League and even the FA Cup all in the balance - one may have to take priority. Firing on all fronts, potentially twice a week, is taxing for the players and that may cause a team to capitulate, mentally and physically.

All in all, Man City will no doubt throw some surprises into this season's story. It may be a tale that ends in heartbreak for Arsenal, or another managerial masterclass for Guardiola.