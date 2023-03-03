Wolves vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Julen Lopetegui’s side host Tottenham on Saturday at the traditional kick off time of 3pm at Molineux.

Both sides had disappointing results midweek, with Wolves succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield, while Spurs were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United after a dismal performance.

With back-to-back defeats, the Wanderers will hope to get back to winning ways and increase the gap between themselves and the relegation places; 3 points currently separate them and Everton in 18th place.

Antonio Conte’s charges continue to be in inconsistent form, beating Chelsea at home last weekend before Wednesday night’s calamitous showing. With a place in the top four still very much up for grabs, nothing but a win to keep them in the hunt will be expected.

This is traditionally a fixture the West Midlands outfit struggle with, they have only won one of the last five fixtures against the Lilywhites.

Team News

Wolves

Francisco Tavares, Hee-Chan Hwang and Boubacar Traore are joined on the injury list by left-back Hugo Bueno, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Liverpool.

Rayan Ait-Nouri will keep his place in the side due to Bueno’s injury. On loan Matheus Cunha should be able to play some part in the match despite being stretchered off last week in the 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur continue to be key absentees in the Tottenham starting lineup.

Emerson Royal missed Wednesday’s game with a knee injury and will most likely be fit enough to be recalled.

Clement Lenglet, Cristian Romero and the surprise sub midweek Harry Kane will also most likely start on Saturday.

On the sidelines, assistant Cristian Stellini will continue to deputise for Conte, this is likely to be his final match in this role before the former Juventus and Inter manager returns to work after a month off following surgery.

Likely Lineups

Wolves

Sa; Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Dawson, Semedo; Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Sarabia; Jimenez

Tottenham

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Davies; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Key Players

Wolves - Daniel Podence

In what has been a very poor season for Wolves, the form of the Portuguese winger has been one of the few bright sparks. He sits joint top of the club’s goalscoring charts with five, level with Ruben Neves.

Podence has scored four out of Wolves' five goals this season which have helped the team earn 10 points. Without his contribution, they would be deeper in the relegation mire.

Any hope of victory will most likely depend on if the two can have a big impact on the game.

Tottenham - Harry Kane

Surprise surprise, Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer continues to be their talisman. The England forward was surprisingly benched on Wednesday. No doubt he will be keen to make up for the defeat, helping the club get back to winning ways to establish their spot in the top 4.

If not for Erling Haaland hitting crazy numbers, Kane would get more recognition for the level of consistency; he is set to get over 20 Premier League goals once again.

Despite Spurs' season being erratic, their star striker continues to shine and display why he is one of the best strikers in world football.

Photo by Visionhaus via Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Molineux Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The match is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday.

Where to watch?

Due to the black out on 3pm kick offs in England, the game will not be televised. Match of the Day and Sky Sports Youtube will show highlights from the fixture.