Brighton vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Eighth-placed Brighton will aim to approach Fulham and Liverpool, as they continue their battle for the European places in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls currently sit four points behind the aforementioned pair, but with games in hand to make up on both teams, Roberto de Zerbi's side will feel an unlikely top seven finish should now be very much a realistic goal.

However, for them, there may be a slight trepidation of facing another London team. Most recently, just one point picked up from their two games against Crystal Palace and Fulham has signified a slight stall in what has been a fantastic season.

Instead, de Zerbi's team should look towards their remarkable recent record against tomorrow's visitors. Since their promotion to the top flight in 2017, Brighton have managed to maintain an unbeaten streak against West Ham which currently sits at 11 games (5W, 6D).

The Hammers have also seriously struggled for league form this season, after achieving back-to-back European place finishes themselves in their two previous campaigns.

While their UEFA Europa Conference League is very much on track - with a Round of 16 clash with AEK Larnaca coming up - 16th place in the Premier League represents a significant downturn in West Ham's domestic fortunes.

A 4-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest last weekend went about providing a much-needed boost to what has been a generally ineffective attacking unit and keeping West Ham above the relegation zone going into this weekend.

David Moyes' team will be hoping that come the final stages of this season, they will have the luxury of being able to afford to focus on potential European triumph, rather than be engulfed in a fight for Premier League survival. A result on the south coast, as well as in their subsequent upcoming fixtures, will go strongly towards ensuring that.

Team News

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Following his sending off against Fulham, de Zerbi will be forced to endure a one-game touchline ban, to be served tomorrow afternoon.

However, some more positive updates were provided on a few important players during the manager's pre-match press conference on Friday:

"Pervis [Estupinan] and Solly [March] are able to play tomorrow and that’s good news for us. Danny Welbeck is back in very good condition. We are ready."

Even considering Welbeck's availability, Evan Ferguson should still be expected to lead the line for Brighton. The 18-year-old is enjoying an extended run in the team, having already scored three league goals and the winner at Stoke in Brighton's midweek FA Cup fixture.

In addition to long-term absentees Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder, Chelsea loanee, Levi Colwill, will be out of contention for tomorrow's fixture.

"Levi is not available this weekend. I want him to play with the U21s to achieve the best physical condition. He will be a very important player for us for the rest of the season." said the manager regarding the centre-back.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The hero of last weekend, Danny Ings, will be expected to return to the visitors' starting XI. After his two goals against Bournemouth, Ings had to sit out West Ham's midweek FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, due to being cup-tied.

In his pre-match press conference, Moyes discussed the availability of Kurt Zouma and the long-term injury absentee, Maxwel Cornet:

“Zouma is doing better and Maxi is coming on - we'll see how he is and hopefully we’ll get them closer to the first team.” stated Moyes.

Cornet started for West Ham's U21 team in their Premier League 2 fixture against Manchester City on Friday night, suggesting the versatile Ivorian may finally be approaching a return to first-team action.

Lukasz Fabianski, who suffered an eye injury during last weekend's game, seems unlikely to be in line for a return to the squad. Vladimir Coufal, also injured last Saturday, is another doubt.

Predicted Lineups

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Groß, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

(4-3-3) Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Benrahma, Ings.

Key Players

Brighton - Kaoru Mitoma

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Japanese winger has enjoyed a stint of fantastic post-World Cup form, represented by a total of seven goal contributions in all competitions since the return of club football.

The 25-year-old is another example of Brighton's exceptional recruitment. After joining the club as a virtually unknown player in the context of European football in the summer of 2021, a loan spell at Royale Union SG and the success of this season has helped Mitoma's reputation grow exponentially.

The exciting winger will be hoping to further prove his quality, by demonstrating his impressive pace, dribbling and general attacking play down the left side.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

With the likes of Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta providing further quality deeper down the pitch for West Ham, Ings' goals up front will be crucial to West Ham's success for the remainder of this season.

With Michail Antonio not in his best form and Gianluca Scamacca struggling for fitness, while also not fully hitting the heights of his time in Serie A, Ings provides his team with reliable, goalscoring experience.

Two goals last weekend set the 30-year-old on his way in aiming to make the starting striker spot his own. Tomorrow should provide him with another chance to stake his claim.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton will host this fixture.

What time is kick-off?

This game is one of the five scheduled for a Saturday 3pm kick-off this weekend.

How can I watch?

Due to the Saturday 3pm blackout rule, this match will not be available for live TV coverage within the UK.