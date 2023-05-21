Manchester City cruise to coronation with victory over Chelsea

It was a lovely afternoon for it. The Etihad Stadium was awash with bright May sunshine and the scene was set in east Manchester for a coronation.

There had been a party atmosphere for much of the afternoon. There was no late-season angst here for Manchester City, unlike 12 months ago when they retained their Premier League crown in the last 20 minutes of the final game of the campaign.

Instead, Arsenal losing away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening ended their fate title hopes and so Pep Guardiola’s team were able to wrap up a fifth league title in six seasons without even kicking a ball and still with three games to spare.

Charging past Arsenal just seven weeks after his team were eight points behind Mikel Arteta’s team with just a quarter of the season left to play underlines the run that City have put together. Eleven successive wins, while still competing in two other competitions, has seen City rise to the top yet again.

This league title may feel even more significant for City given that it is their third in a row and also because of what may follow. This is the first step towards a potential Treble — an achievement only managed once previously by an English club: their neighbours Manchester United in 1999.

However, looking forward towards the FA Cup final, against United, in two weeks time and the Champions League showpiece with Inter Milan seven days later can wait for another day. Rather, this was the moment the City players and supporters came together to celebrate another Premier League triumph.

The jubilation began on Saturday evening at City’s training complex where players had gathered to watch the Arsenal game and continued here. Hoards of fans, some with blue flares, welcomed the team to the stadium and there was a triumphal mood inside the ground too.

There was a rendition of ‘Stand up for the Champions’ and also a short ‘Poznan’ dance. ‘We’ve got Guardiola,’ to the tune of Glad All Over, got an airing, as did ‘Whoa-oh, we’re the boys in blue. Whoa-oh, we’re coming for you.’

A pitch invasion was cleared before the crowning moment. City backroom staff lined the walkway to the presentation platform and the players made their way onto centre stage. The crowd roared and when the trophy was handed to Ilkay Gündogan, there was a sense of deja vu but also that the best team had emerged victorious.

Story of the game

The 90 minutes of football felt incidental, significantly downgraded by the events 24 hours hence. Guardiola rotated heavily, making nine changes from midweek and starting only Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji from the XI that he currently prefers. Still, that was enough to defeat Chelsea.

Frank Lampard and his team simply want this season to be over. Then, Lampard will be out of a job and the club will have a job on their hands to make up ground and compete with teams like City. They are destined for a bottom-half finish.

The goal that proved the difference arrived in the 12th minute and came via the boot of Julian Alvarez, who has been the best understudy in the league this season. Wesley Fofana played a poor ball out from the back and the home team pounced clinically.

Kalvin Phillips, starting his first league game since joining the club last summer, won the ball and passed it on to Cole Palmer. His pass sent Alvarez through into the Chelsea area and the Argentina World Cup winner fired a shot to put City ahead.

Getty: Catherine Ivill

Guardiola’s team had other chances, Phil Foden chipping one of them inches wide after a lovely first touch on a high ball forward and it felt out of keeping with the overall tone when the visitors almost equalised.

Kai Havertz was denied one-on-one by Stefan Ortega and Conor Gallagher headed a Lewis Hall cross against the post.

The second half meandered somewhat, as can be the case with these late-season denouements. Phillips headed against a post. Raheem Sterling had an effort cleared off the line at the other end by the substitute, John Stones, although an offside flag had gone up against the Chelsea forward in the buildup.

Alvarez had a goal pulled back by the VAR for a Riyad Mahrez handball and Erling Haaland, on to much acclaim from the home supporters, pulled a decent chance wide. Cesar Azpilicueta almost pinched a last-gasp equaliser. Now for United and Inter and whether this leads to something even greater for City.

Player of the match: Phil Foden

The England attacker has not been afforded too many start since the turn of the year but he took his chance here. He should have capped a good performance with a goal but his effort bypassed the post.