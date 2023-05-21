"Something exceptional" - Pep Guardiola discusses winning the Premier League and title race

In a post-match interview following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea, which saw the hosts lift the Premier League title for the ninth time in their history, Man City boss Pep Guardiola discussed his thoughts on the game and the Premier League title win.

He also discussed the possibility of winning the UEFA Champions League and how Arsenal were able to give them an enticing race to the top.

Julian Alvarez secured the only goal of the game for Manchester City with a skilful shot that went across the face of the goal and found the bottom corner.

His crucial goal played a pivotal role in helping his team secure the trophy, and it added to the excitement as confirmation of their Premier League win was announced yesterday. The confirmation came after Nottingham Forest's 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

A fifth Premier League title for Guardiola

With Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Arsenal yesterday, the title was secured for Guardiola's side and gifted him his fifth Premier League title in his illustrious Man City tenure.

"We had the feeling we had done something exceptional in terms of the Premier League. Of course, to be considered as one of the greatest teams, we have to do it in Europe - we have to win the Champions League otherwise people may say our time here was 'not complete'."

"Of course, if we do not do it [win] against Inter, obviously I'm fair to say that, what we have done with five Premier Leagues in six years is something extraordinary."

Arsenal narrowly missing out on the title

Arsenal were favourites to win the Premier League for an extended period of time, as they led Man City in the league table for just over 200 days - a fantastic feat for the club.

However, it was Man City who won it on the day, due to Arsenal dropping crucial points against the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

"We pushed Arsenal but they have done exceptional. I'm not the one to say how they will feel - I should feel proud of where they come from. They should have to sustain it and that is a reality, but they made me study and think a lot; our relentlessness and our mentality helped us a lot," he told reporters.

Winning the next two trophies

Although winning the Premier League again, Guardiola has his sights set on the treble, which is achievable by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League within the same season. Guardiola told reporters how he was keeping the players, and himself, focused on the tasks at hand.

"Well I've been so demanding in this period, we go to Brighton so exhausted. The players have to celebrate it but I also don't think it will arrive with the time to rest mentally for the two finals against [Manchester] United and Inter Milan, but you have to play two more games and you have to try to be ready.

"I told them [the players], 'Guys, enjoy it but be careful as we are still there. It would be a pity if you are distracted with these competitions ahead of us', but now I have a feeling that we are all a little bit tired," he added.

The possibility of winning the Champions League

With a treble on the cards for Man City, Guardiola discussed the possibility of bringing the Champions League trophy to the blue side of Manchester for the first time in their history, as well as the effect it may have on the players to be labelled as one of the "best ever teams".

"I think they [the players] know it - we win five Premier Leagues and we still have a Champions League. There is a part that seems "unfair" for the fact that we have to win the Champions League to give credit for what we have done, but you have to accept it.

"Sometimes to play with this kind of pressure is nice, and it's necessary. We say 'we have to do it', but at the same time if we do not do it and the club and team continue in this way, sooner or later we'll do it," he added.