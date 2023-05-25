Liverpool vs Manchester United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Liverpool take on Manchester United in final weekend of the WSL, as the Reds look to stop the Red Devils from winning the title.

United will of course need a favour from Reading in order to lift the WSL trophy for the first time, but they will be in for a tough afternoon against Liverpool.

Having now secured a seventh placed finish in the WSL, Matt Beard and his side can reflect on a job well done.

The result last weekend away to Aston Villa showed what this team is all about. Yes, they can go behind, but there is a steely resilience within them.

Wins against Manchester City and running Chelsea close shows that Liverpool can match up well against any side, and they will relish the role of party poopers this weekend.

While Manchester United know destiny is not in their own hands, Marc Skinner and his side will not underestimate Liverpool in any way.

After defeat in the FA Cup final, United rebounded back in a big way last week with a last gasp derby win.

Lucia Garcia’s 91st minute winner kept United in the race but know they will have to perform a lot better this weekend.

United can also take solace from the last time these two met back in January, as they ran out as 6-0 winners.

Garcia, Alessia Russo, Hayley Ladd, Martha Thomas, and Rachel Williams all chipped in that day, while Emma Koivisto also turned one into her own net.

Team News

Liverpool

Once again, Melissa Lawley is the only long-term absentee that Liverpool currently have.

Leanne Kiernan came off the bench against Aston Villa to make her first appearance in the league since the opening day. While a starting spot may come too soon for her, you should expect her to get some minutes off the bench.

Niamh Fahey is also building up her fitness after injury, and after starting against Villa, should start again this weekend, as Liverpool could name an unchanged starting eleven.

Manchester United

There is only one long term absentee for Manchester United too in Maria Thorisdottir.

The other injury concern is Aoife Mannion. Skinner revealed that she suffered a small MCL injury in training and will be out for a few weeks. However, Mannion should be fine ahead of the World Cup.

Predicted Line-up

Liverpool

Kirby; Koivisto, Fahey, Bonner, Matthews, Hinds; Taylor, Kearns, Nagano; Stengel, Dowie. (5-3-2)

Manchester United

Earps; Battle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Liverpool – Missy Bo Kearns

Kearns keeps going from strength to strength in this system.

Playing behind the strikers, she can get into dangerous positions, but she also have the ability to pick out a pass and win the ball back when required.

The duo of Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd will have to make sure they’re switched on for the whole 90 minutes to stop any progress Kearns will make.

Manchester United – Ona Battle

Will this be Battle’s final game in a Manchester United shirt?

With reports linking her to a return to Barcelona, United fans will be willing the full-back to go on and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

A battle with Taylor Hinds will be a fascinating one, especially as they both enjoy going forward, but Battle will no doubt showcase her quality and skill against her on Saturday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Prenton Park.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 14:30 BST, the same time as all the other WSL matches.

How can I watch?

UK viewers will be able to watch the game on BBC One, while international viewers can watch on the FA Player.