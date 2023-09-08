Chesterfield vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

Dagenham & Redbridge's recent resurgence, comprising three straight victories, faces its ultimate litmus test with a visit to title favourites Chesterfield.

Sitting in second, the Spireites have firmly justified that tag, having only dropped five points while being the division's far-away top scorers with 19 from seven games. Conversely, only three have conceded more, so a distinct element of chaos has been present.

Ben Strevens' visitors have found their feet after a poor start, securing back-to-back wins across the extended Bank Holiday weekend against Barnet then Wealdstone, without conceding in either, before comfortably dismantling AFC Fylde 3-1.

They are looking to emulate their stunning triumph in Derbyshire last season, when Junior Morias' opener was followed by a brace by Paul McCallum, before Chesterfield pulled two goals back, which proved too little, too late.

Team News

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb has confirmed the availability of Jeff King after he was forced off with a knock to his hamstring in the 4-3 win at Aldershot Town last weekend.

The right back's positional backup, Ryheem Sheckleford, is a few weeks from being in the setup, while this game will also come slightly too soon for Bailey Clements.

Daggers have considerably more problems to endure, with Josh Hare, David Longe-King, Tom Eastman, Elliott Johnson and Inih Effiong all currently sidelined. In addition to that, winger Myles Weston is away on international duty representing Antigua & Barbuda.

Lewis Page is back to full fitness, though, as is midfielder Conor Lawless. Loan trio Flynn Clarke, Keenan Appiah-Forson and Aidan Francis-Clarke are all eligible to potentially make their first starts for the club under the discretion of Ben Strevens.

Will Grigg is Chesterfield's marquee signing. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Key Players

Ryan Colclough Chesterfield, Winger

There are few better attackers in the National League than Ryan Colclough, whose tricky directness puts him high on every ranking metric. Since joining from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee at the beginning of the calendar year, the 28 year-old has maintained an impressive 1-in-3 scoring record, with eight from 24 games including in consecutive ones over the past week. Finding the net at home to Hartlepool United then away at Aldershot Town, he is in impressive form going into their latest test and has started all bar one fixture this season, which incidentally was their sole defeat.

Ryan Hill Dagenham & Redbridge, Winger

A tenacious beacon of relentless energy, Ryan Hill signed from Strevens' former club Eastleigh and it is no coincidence that his return to fitness has aligned with their major upturn in form. Like his forename-sake Colclough, he has also scored in their last two games, both being openers; a scrappy scuff into the corner at Wealdstone of immense contrast to a long-distance screamer against Fylde, which was later followed by an assist. He has been fundamental to the team's stylistic formula, constantly exploiting gaps along the flank.

Predicted Lineups

Chesterfield | Harry Tyrer; Branden Horton, Jamie Grimes ©, Ash Palmer, Jeff King; Mike Jones, Tom Naylor; Ryan Colclough, Michael Jacobs, Liam Mandeville; Will Grigg

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham ©; Lewis Page, Harry Phipps, Nikola Tavares, Sam Ling; Jake Hessenthaler, Omar Mussa, Josh Rees; Ryan Hill, Charley Kendall, Frank Vincent

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The venue is Chesterfield's sponsorship-named SMH Group Stadium, which is among the division's most modern stadiums having opened in 2010. This will be Dagenham's eighth visit since then, the last one having brought triumph last October.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is the conventional time of 3pm, in line with all other fixtures in the league besides Halifax Town v Southend United at 12.30pm.

How can I watch?

The National League's independent streaming service is broadcasting the clash, with an individual pass costing £9.50. Alternatively, both clubs will be providing dedicated coverage across their social media platforms, before publishing a highlights package from Sunday onwards.