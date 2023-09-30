Man United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

Erik Ten Hag's side have lost 50% (three) of their games in the Premier League this season, which, for a club the size of Manchester United, is not good enough. They can blame a lot of their poor form on injuries, which have gripped the club in recent weeks, but that does not change the reality.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Crystal Palace, have enjoyed a fairly average start to the season too, having picked up two wins, two draws and two losses in their opening six matches.

It was only a few days ago that these sides last met, when the Red Devils came out as 3-0 victors in the Carabao Cup. This sets up a very interesting dynamic ahead of Saturday's game, with both sides likely to utilise very different line-ups to those from Tuesday night.

It feels almost like a must-win game for Ten Hag's side, especially if they want to realise their aspirations of the top four, and possibly even a title fight. A win will not come easy, though, especially when you consider the sides' recent meetings. Man United have won just five of their last ten competitive matches against the Eagles - which fails to instil too much confidence ahead of the game.

It has to be said, though, that Crystal Palace are not exactly flying of late. Roy Hodgson's side have not won in their last three games and will be desperate for a positive result, though it will not come easy at Old Trafford.

Team news

Ten Hag and his team have had a torrid time with injuries already this season, with a staggering nine players expected to miss the home clash.

Antony has now resumed training after being given a period of time off - in order to allow him to focus on dealing with serious allegations made against him. Despite this, it seems unlikely that the Brazilian will feature this weekend, after such little time back with the squad.

Exciting young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo remains sidelined with the same ankle injury which brought his pre-season to a premature end.

It has also now been confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will face an "extended period" on the sidelines after suffering an aggravation to a foot injury that the Argentine has been nursing since April.

Luke Shaw is another absentee as he continues to recover from a muscle injury. The English fullback is reportedly making positive inroads towards a recovery, but is still some way away from a return to the pitch.

Both Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Sergio Reguilon (muscular) are out of the game, and foreseeable future - which has caused something of a crisis at the club, with every single natural senior left-back now injured.

Another defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is also unavailable while he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue - while Amad Diallo remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Jadon Sancho also remains out of the reckoning following his very public bust-up with his manager. Ten Hag has since banished the winger from the first-team, in what has become one of the most talked about feuds in the world.

Hodgson's side are having to deal with their fair share of injuries too, and have several important players unavailable for the trip up North.

Nathan Ferguson is back on the pitch, but still unable to train, as he recovers from a serious thigh injury.

Michael Olise is, unfortunately, also suffering from a thigh issue and suffered a setback after returning to training last week - which has ruled the Frenchman out for the foreseeable future.

Matheus Franca will have to wait a little while longer to make his Crystal Palace debut, as he has still not recovered from a lower back injury that he picked up before the season. Given his quality, the Brazilian's official arrival will be a huge boost for the Eagles.

Jefferson Lerma is suffering from a hamstring issue and, while it is not thought to be too serious, this game is going to come too early for the 28-year-old.

James Tomkins is also a major doubt as he recovers from a minor calf injury, while there are also question marks over the fitness of Jairo Riedewald - who took a knock during his first game back from another lengthy injury.

Dean Henderson is also sidelined, with a thigh issue, and is expected to face a somewhat lengthy spell out of action.

Odsonne Edouard is also definitely going to miss the match through a thigh injury, but it is not thought to be a long-term issue for the French striker.

Likely line-ups

Man United

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Schlupp, Eze; Mateta

Key players

Man United - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been a powerhouse for club and country this season, already amassing four goals and five assists across all competitions. The Portuguese creative midfielder has shone even when there has seemed to be a void of creativity around him, making him pivotal to Ten Hag's system.

Whatever the result against Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old will undoubtedly play a huge role throughout the game and control the midfield and inside channel right from the off.

Crystal Palace - Sam Johnstone

While he may not be widely considered as the Eagles' best player, nobody will play a more important role in this game than the English goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old is more than up to the job, having kept clean sheets in 33% of the Premier League games that he played last season. With Crystal Palace expected to face a barrage of attacks from Man United, his performance will be key in determining the result of the match.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is going to be played at Man United's iconic home ground, Old Trafford.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Saturday 30th September 2023, and will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

Due to the 3pm blackout rule, the game is not being televised in the United Kingdom. Highlights of the game will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.