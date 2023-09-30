Tottenham vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

Two of the most in-form sides in the Premier League will collide on Saturday evening as Tottenham welcome Liverpool to North London.

The two teams have encountered one another on 181 occasions, with the first recorded match taking place in 1909. The Reds have a major advantage historically as they have beaten The Lillywhites 89 times, whilst Tottenham only boast 48 victories against them.

However, recently everything has changed at Tottenham since the arrival of Ange Postecoglu as manager. The Australian has transformed his new team into a well-oiled machine, whilst also winning over the fans' hearts in the process. Tottenham are yet to lose a league game this season and have put in outstanding performances against some of the top teams.

Liverpool on the other hand are also on a red-hot run of form themselves, as they have won each of their last five league matches. Jurgen Klopp continues to deliver as the boss of Anfield and his side are seriously looking like potential title contenders this season.

This will undoubtedly be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the weekend for any football fan, so do not miss out!

Team News

Tottenham

Postecoglu has a fairly long injury list of players in his squad to discuss.

Firstly, Ivan Perisic has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after the Croatian picked up a serious ACL injury in training. He has expresses hopes of being fit for the start of Euro 2024 which will take place next June.

Ryan Sessegnon and Giovanni Lo Celso are both coming towards the end of their spells on the sidelines as they recover from their respective thigh injuries. Both players are expected to be back in action by the end of October.

Rodrigo Bentancur has not played a match this season but will also be aiming to return by the end of October after recovering from his knee injury.

Brennan Johnson has picked up a knock that keeps him out of this upcoming match but he should be fit to return to first team training in the next few days.

The player who completes the injury list is Bryan Gil (Groin) who is expected to be back in training next month.

Liverpool

Unlike their opponents, Klopp's men do not have many injury worries for the time being.

The only players who have picked up injuries are Trent Alexander-Arnold (Thigh), Thiago Alcantara (Knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (Calf) but all three players will hopefully be back in the upcoming weeks.

Other than that they should be ready to rumble ahead of this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham

Vicario; Udogie, Van De Ven, Romero, Porro; Bissouma, Sarr; Solomon, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son

Liverpool

Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Key Players

Tottenham - Micky Van De Ven

Van De Ven is perhaps an outside shout as Tottenham's key player due to the fact that he has flown under the radar amongst Premier League fans. However, his impact on this side has been nothing but impeccable.

The 22-year-old operates at the heart of defence and has been flawless since his arrival from Wolfsburg in the summer.

He is an excellent defender, whether it is aerially or on the ground Van De Ven is absolutely incredible. His tall and strong stature make him a difficult task to overcome as an opposition attacker.

But the area in which he has impressed the most is in possession. The Dutch defender is as comfortable on the ball as a midfielder, and has an elite passing range which helps Postecoglu massively in the first phase of build up play.

Liverpool's attack has been superb, but it will take a lot to conquer this Tottenham defence this weekend.

Liverpool - Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian needs little to no introduction amongst any football fans.

Salah has taken up a slightly different role in the start of his sixth season in Mersyside. Instead of being the focal point of The Reds' attack, Salah is now more of a team player who aims to create chances for his teammates, as well as finishing off his own.

This new role has been invented because Of the departure of Roberto Firmino in the summer, which means that Darwin Nunez has been operating as a typical number nine. Salah has not let this slow down his ridiculous attacking output as he has scored or assisted in every single game this season.

His rapid pace, excellent control and pin-point finishing are the key to his attacking numbers.

Hopefully Salah can lead Liverpool to a solid performance this weekend.

Match Details

Where will the match take place?

It will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will take place at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday 30 September.

How can I watch?

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the United Kingdom