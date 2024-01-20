Premier League football is back as we begin the weekend off with a London Derby as The Gunners host The Eagles in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Both teams are in desperate need of a confidence boost as they have struggled to find form recently in the league. Arsenal have lost their last 3 consecutive games whilst Crystal Palace have only one win in their last 5 matches, so it will be a crucial three points to whichever side takes them home.

The two teams have met on 54 occasions in the past with Mikel Arteta's side having the major advantage historically with 32 wins compared to Crystal Palace's 6. The remaining 16 encounters have ended all square.

Arsenal's remarkable record in this fixture is looking likely to extend even further as the home side are the clear bookies favourites to come out on top.

However, you can never rule out the underdogs in the Premier League, especially when they have as much quality as Crystal Palace.

Now let us take an in depth look at all of the latest buzz surrounding injuries and potential lineup changes.

Team News

Arsenal

Arteta has no major team news to report ahead of this game, however there are still players who face lengthy spells on the sidelines in his squad.

Jurrien Timber is still not expected to be back anytime soon as he is still in the recovery process of his injury that was picked up in the beginning of the season.

It is unknown whether the Dutch defender will feature again this campaign as Arsenal will not want to rush him back into the squad.

The other two players who are out injured are Thomas Partey (muscle) and Fabio Vieira (groin), who should both be fit to play again by the beginning of February. The former was scheduled to be unavailable anyways due to Ghana’s involvement in AFCON but he was ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Speaking of international duty, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are also not eligible to play this match due to them being selected for their national sides in the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.

These two players are not major blows for The Gunners as they probably would not be named in the starting lineup regardless of availability.

Crystal Palace

Unlike Arsenal, there are some major absences in Roy Hodgson’s squad that could make a massive impact on the team’s performance.

The Eagles’ French sensation Michael Olise sustained an ankle injury which has ruled him out of this outing.

This will mean that Eberechi Eze will likely be shifted to the right wing instead of his favoured attacking-midfield role and Will Hughes will play as the number 10.

Joel Ward (leg) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) are also major doubts to be involved in the match day squad, meaning Nathaniel Clyne should be starting at right-back.

Andre Ayew is representing his nation at AFCON so he is the last absentee from the Crystal Palace team.

Hopefully these unavailable players do not land up having a massive impact on the team.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal

Raya; Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Mitchell, Guehi, Anderson, Clyne; Lerma, Richards; Schlupp, Hughes, Eze; Mateta​​​​​​

Key Players

Arsenal - Declan Rice

In the summer of 2023, the Arsenal board went all in on the midfielder and spent a club record fee of over £100 million to secure his services.

Since his arrival from their London rivals West Ham, the Englishman has impressed on multiple occasions, proving his value to the side as an all action midfielder.

When Rice is playing at his best he is untouchable and one of the best players on the planet in his position, so he could potentially cause major damage to this Crystal Palace side.

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

With Eze being absent from the Crystal Palace squad for portions of the season, we have finally started to appreciate his importance to the side.

When the attacking midfielder is on the pitch, he is Hodgson’s main man, as every attack starts with Eze.

His elite dribbling and understanding of the game have earned him some recent England call ups from Gareth Southgate, which have been more than justified by his performances at club level.

If The Eagles are to pull off an upset, expect Eze to be involved in all of the action.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The Emirates Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

12:30 BST

How can I watch?

The game is available in the UK on TNT Sports.