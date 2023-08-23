RANKED: Every Nottingham Forest signing of the Marinakis era (Part one)

OTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest celebrates the sides opening goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at City Ground on August 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Since the eye-watering Fawaz era came to a relieving conclusion in May 2017 following the sale of the club to Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, Nottingham Forest have gone from strength to strength, rising from mid-table obscurity in the Championship to their second successive Premier League season.

In that time, numerous players have come and gone at The City Ground over the last 6 years, but all of them have had differing levels of success.

In this two-parter list, I will attempt to take on the task of ranking every signing made at Nottingham Forest since Marinakis arrived. To keep the list concise as I can, I won't be including any players who failed to make an appearance for the club, so the likes of Abdoulaye Diallo and Omar Richards won't be present.

I also won't be including any signings made so far this summer, as it's far too early to rank them. So there isn't a spot for Ola Aina, Matt Turner, Anthony Elanga, Gonzalo Montiel among others.

Sorry, when I say concise, I mean capped at a whopping 106 signings. Shall we begin with the first half or so?

106th - Harry Arter

Somehow, this man is still on the books at the club, thanks to a clause in his contract that saw his stay extended to 2024 upon the clubs return to the Premier League. 13 showings, all rubbish, all of them 3 years ago. Woeful.

105th - Jonjo Shelvey

When he first arrived at The City Ground, Shelveg looked like a smart signing, and he showed that in his first game. Until he threw all his toys out of the pram following his dropping from the squad, which had come after seven further awful performances.

Bad performances can be forgiven, but rarely a poor attitude.

104th - Ashkan Dejagah

Remember this guy? Don't lie, no you don't.

A singular 18-minute cameo off the bench against Fulham in 2018 preceded an injury that ended his one season at Forest.

103rd - Juan Fuentes

Arrived, broke his leg on his debut, vanished, hasn't played football since. Not a great way to remember your Juan appearance for the club. (Sorry)

102nd - Fouad Bachirou

Okay, spoiler alert, a lot of the players near the bottom of this list barely played, so I'm having to rank them based off of a grand total of around an hour of football combined. Bachirou played three games for The Reds, each of them distinctively average before being left out of new manager Chris Hughton's plans, despite being Sabri Lamouchi's top target for the summer.

101st - Aro Muric

Conceded a cross and got nutmegged all on his debut before quickly losing his spot to newcomer Brice Samba (who is quite a lot further up this list).

Mix that with a number of bizarre stories about his time at the club, and he lands very low on the list.

100th - Leo Bonatini

Honestly, I'm splitting hairs with a lot of these down here, but Bonatini just about makes it into the top 100 because he almost scored an overhead kick on his debut against Birmingham. He forgot how to play football after that.

99th - Rafa Mir

I mean, he got his one goal contribution for the club by missing the target from a yard away against Leeds at Elland Road, which smashed into the net off of Lewis Grabban's chest. He almost, also, scored a scorpion kick. Other than that, he was awful at Forest.

But, obviously, he then went on to win the Europa League with Sevilla. Go figure.

98th - Gaetan Bong

The lord. The saviour. The king.

He was clearly a big figure behind the scenes in our promotion years, and actually assisted in our first point of the season in that campaign. But, in general, he was a bit pants. Had an utterly miserable debut at home to Charlton, and never recovered.

97th - Nuno Da Costa

The only striker in club history to end his time here with a negative goal record. His only strike for the club being into his own net in the Stoke game that bombed us out of the playoffs.

96th - Nicholas Ioannou

Forest fans thought they had signed the Cypriot Roberto Carlos after his debut game. That was until he got sent off amidst a god-awful performance three games later and was never seen again.

95th - Adama Diakhaby

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

94th - Carl Jenkinson

He was announced as "England international Carl Jenkinson" by the club when he signed, which might have been the loosest and funniest tagline for a signing ever. If you want a summary of how he got on, Google "Carl Jenkinson pass versus Swansea".

93rd - Diogo Goncalves

This one might be a little harsh, in all honesty. He looked alright when he played, but the problem was that was almost never. His best performance, weirdly, was against Stoke in a game he got sent off in.

92nd - Miguel Guerrero

Arrived, looked okay-ish, didn't score, hated the weather, left. Not sure even to this day if he was actually real.

91st - Xande Silva

Blisteringly quick, but could barely play football. Looked decent on the final day of the promotion season against Hull, but was quietly let go afterwards.

Jordi Osei-TwoGames, as some like to call him, because that is all he could stay fit for. The bloke was actually amazing in all of his Forest games, but he went down injured in his second game, had a month out, and then got re-injured in his second game after returning. Loan was ended that January. What could have been.

89th - Andre Ayew

One of Steve Cooper's stars during his time at Swansea. Certainly didn't repeat the feat in his return to life under the Welshman and the Premier League with Forest. One missed penalty against Spurs and 13 "why did we sign him again?" appearances preceded his summer departure, and he remains in free agency.

88th - Braian Ojeda

Not going to lie, quite liked this angry little Paraguayan man when he pulled on the Garibaldi. Put himself about well on his debut, but quickly found the pace of the Championship to be too much in his next two games. Was let go to MLS outfit Real Salt Lake this summer after a loan there last season.

87th - Pele

God I wish it was that one.

86th - Richie Laryea

Never seen a man so eager to impress on his debut before like Laryea. Poor bloke must have ran down the line a million times and only got the ball twice. Played 5 times in the promotion year before two loans since going up. Looked decent in all of them, but wouldn't be Prem standard if called upon.

85th - Sam Byram

Liked Byram lot when he was fit, but that was a rare happening. His loan season from West Ham was hit hard by an injury against Newcastle, and he didn't appear again until the final few matches of the season.

84th - Jonathan Panzo

Only made one impressive appearance against Hull on the final day of the promotion year, has since been impressive in loans to Coventry and Cardiff City alike. Only 22 and has room to grow, he could still have something to offer us, although he hasn't shown it in red yet.

83rd - Michael Hefele

Thought the second coming of Beckenbauer had arrived when the big 'effing German arrived at the City Ground, although after 10 or so games that thought soon died along with his level of performance. Still, though, we've had worse.

82nd - Jason Cummings

Was excited by the now-Australian then-Scottish Hibs man's arrival at Forest given his goal record north of the border. Did not replicate it at all when he actually got here, though. Four goals in 17 followed before eventually dwindling right down the pecking order into obscurity, loans and eventual departure.

81st - Andreas Bouchalakis

BOOUUUCHHHH was incredibly inconsistent. Was either the Greek Gattuso or just Bouchalakis. Either scored rockets like his one against Brentford or sent them screaming into the atmosphere. Liked him, though.

80th - Luke Freeman

Didn't actually mind Freeman too much, but he was a passenger in so many games. Was Sabri's last ever goalscorer with a missile against Bristol City, but that was about it. And to be fair, that goal has almost solely put him this high.

79th - Jack Robinson

I mean, many fans absolutely can't stand the bloke and cry laughing every time I see him lose for Sheffield United given his comments against us in the play-offs, but he was decent for us in all fairness.

78th - Anthony Knockaert

Thought the Prem was calling when we brought this guy in with all of his second-tier heritage. It did eventually, but it had nothing to do with him. Was either like Messi or just messy when he played, was never just okay.

77th - Loic Mbe Soh

Didn't play anywhere near as much as I thought he would in his debut season in lockdown, but maybe the Worrall and McKenna partnership was too good to intrude on. Liked him when he played, still has room to grow for us.

76th - Chema Rodriguez

Wish this guy didn't get homesick as quickly as he did because he was immense when he played. Tidy left-footed centre back who looked after the ball well. Sadly he left before we could see him really impact us.

75th - Wayne Hennessey

Signed as a backup and was a worry spot whenever he did play, but I have seen some atrocious keepers at this club and I do not think Wayne is really one of them.

74th - Hilal Soudani

Shots like rockets, a head like granite, a torso made of steel and legs made out of tinfoil and crisps. Was brilliant at full fitness, which was a very rare occurrance.

73rd - Alfa Semedo

Showed some real glimpses of quality, this lad, particularly with an away goal against Swansea. But it never really got in motion for him. Very inconsistent and loved a cheap foul.

72nd - Tyler Blackett

Arrived on a free along with fellow costless buys Lyle Taylor and Jack Colback, but was the worst of the lot for the most part. Initially, anyway, because he came fairly decent towards the back end of the lockdown season, which rescues his spot in the list.

71st - Karim Ansarifard

Still don't know if we signed him due to his ability or to garner all of the Iranian fans filling out our Instagram comments. Either way, didn't get many chances to start but looked tidy when he did. Departed after two goals in 12, including a delightful team move finisher away to QPR.

70th - John Bostock

I thought John was quite underrated when he was at Forest, personally. Had a horror show of a first start away at Wigan but never really got consistent chances after that. Great passer with a dangerous strike on him. Now plays over the Trent with Notts County, where he is excelling.

69th - Luke Steele

Decent backup goalkeeper who has plied his trade as a striker in non-league in recent years. Mainly gets this high for producing incredible celebrations at Stamford Bridge by ruining Cesc Fabregas' farewell game with a penalty save.

68th - Yohan Benalouane

BENALOUANE TOE POKES IT OVER THE LINE. OH WHAT A FEELING WHAT A NIGHT. That'll be all, really. Oh yeah, he was also a red card waiting to happen. Loose cannon with a helluva ping on him.

67th - Molla Wague

In an alternate universe, this mans just recorded a golden boot made entirely from set-piece headers. In ours, he was a bit of a shaky defender who loved a 50/50 and a cheeky goal.

66th - Emmanuel Dennis

Messi when he could be bothered. Kenwyne Jones when he couldn't. Which was often. Few very decent showings towards the last ten or so of last season, though.

65th - Lyle Taylor

Gave us maybe the greatest Championship moment in Forest history with two stoppage-time goals within two minutes of each other to come back and win us the game away at Bristol City. That alone puts him here, for me.

64th - Cyrus Christie

Eh, he was alright.

63rd - Barrie McKay

I thought prime John Robertson had returned to the club when McKay crashed home a beauty on his debut against Millwall. Was decent enough following that game, but didn't set the world alight as we were hoping.

62nd - Costel Pantilimon

Biggest man I have ever seen in my life, to be honest. Decent shot-stopper, saved a penalty away at QPR once, but good lord do not give him the ball under pressure.

61st - Glenn Murray

Scored a brace away to Wycombe for a very badly needed three points at the time, but they were his only goals. Good hold-up striker with a lovely first touch.

60th - Gustavo Scarpa

Pulled out a blinder of a pass against Southampton once, but never really got the chance to impress as a starter. Once came off the bench and seemingly played centre-back in a game we were chasing once. Helped us get Danilo over the line and seems a wonderful bloke, though. Big fan of skateboards and Rubiks Cubes.

59th - Albert Adomah

Been around the Championship block plenty of times, has uncle Albert. Didn't set the world alight with us, but was more than decent as we hunted for the playoffs. A goal against Derby to his name, too.

58th - Kieran Dowell

Genuinely could not get near the lad in the first half of his loan season here, he was sublime. Complete contrast to his second half to the season where he seemed to forget who he was. He did score a hattrick, though, which wouldn't happen again here until Sam Surridge did it a few years later.

57th - Claudio Yacob

I'm almost certain that somewhere, this man is still running. He must have covered half the globe in his fleeting appearances at Forest. Very underrated addition, in my opinion.

56th - Saidy Janko

Very quick, loved a slide tackle and loved being out of position a little too often. Had some stellar games for us, had some less so stellar games for us. I liked him, though.

55th - Gil Dias

Should probably slam him down the list after Norwich away, shouldn't I. Almost entirely rescues himself with a dime of a goal in the cup against Newcastle, looked semi-decent throughout at Forest even though he didn't score again.

54th - Ethan Horvath

A horror mistake on his debut against Middlesbrough kind of knocked the confidence in Horvath as a backup. However, deputised very well for Brice Samba when suspended and held his nerve in the playoff final to see the game out for us when coming on for him. USA.

53rd - Lewis O'Brien

I will always believe O'Brien should have been given more of a chance with us. Sadly, he never did despite never really putting a foot wrong when he did play. Great range of passing and great under pressure in possession.

52nd - Jesse Lingard

Didn't contribute on the pitch anywhere near as much as he did off of it. Got plenty of people riled up on social media with his dressing room dances, which makes him a king in my eyes. Maybe less so when considering what we paid for him.

51st - Alex Milosevic

The big Swedish centre-back headbutted footballs like they insulted his mother. Everyone was bemused when he couldn't get into the team and was subsequently released. I'm off to go and watch his goal against Middlesbrough again.

50th - Adlene Guedioura

Whenever he scored, he would make headlines due to the inevitable range he took it on from. God I wish his shot from halfway against West Brom went in.

49th - Lee Tomlin

The term "lovely feet for a big man" applies tenfold here. Would cover around 40 yards a game, but could find anyone he wanted with a pass and had a bullet of a strike on him.

48th - Sammy Ameobi

Really liked Sammy when he was here. One of the finest runs I've seen marked his debut away at Leeds and he scored some very big goals in his time with the club. Shockingly hasn't kicked a ball since leaving. He had joined Middlesbrough, never played, and has since been released.

Ameobi rounds off the first part of our list. Do you agree with my choices? Is there someone not yet mentioned who deserves to be in this lower half? Let me know!