On the opening day of the WSL season, Arsenal endured defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates, Miri Taylor finding the back of the net. While it was initially seen as a shock result, Liverpool went on to see success away to Manchester United and find themselves fifth in the WSL.

However, on 18 points, joint with the Red Devils, they are still seven points away from this Sunday's opposition, Arsenal.

Team News

England captain and lifelong Gunner, Leah Williamson, made her return to football following her ACL injury this week. Coming on after 60 minutes, Williamson stepped back onto the pitch, assisting Beth Mead - another ACL victim - just ten minutes into her spell.

Arsenal have visibly struggled without Williamson over the past nine months as their centre-back pairing has been forced to change and adapt. In defence, the midfield and though leadership, the 26-year-old is a huge asset to her childhood club.

Head coach, Jonas Eidevall was relived by Williamson's return in this week's 6-0 Conti Cup victory against Reading. "What Leah gives you as a player is both her ability to pass the ball between lines and break down defensive organisation, but of course, she's also very capable of handling one v one situations so she can be quite aggressive in her positions in suffocating forwards"

Since joining the club in August 2022, Swedish international, Lina Hurtig, has been plagued by injury. Only featuring in two fixtures for the Gunners this season, Hurtig has spent most of the year rehabilitating various niggles including her foot and back - the latter being the current issue. Eidevall confirmed that the 28-year-old remains on the sideline but did not know the prognosis.

However, Liverpool will be missing their skipper, Taylor Hinds who sustained a calf injury during training. It is Hinds' first game for the Reds that she has missed through injury with a timescale unknown at this stage.

Irish international, Leanne Kiernan, remains out for this weekend's clash. Matt Beard is optimistic that Kiernan's highly anticipated return could be on the cards for next week.

Likely Lineups

Liverpool: Teagan Micah, Jenna Clark, Gemma Bonner, Grace Fisk, Emma Koivisto, Marie Höbinger, Fuka Nagano, Jas Matthews, Missy-Bo Kearns, Melissa Lawley, Sophie Román Haug

Arsenal: Manu Zinsberger, Emily Fox, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wibben-Moy, Katie McCabe, Victoria Pelova, Lia Wälti, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo

Key Players

Liverpool - Missy-Bo Kearns

Liverpool born and bred, Missy-Bo Kearns is a staple part of her childhood club becoming a regular starter just aged 22. Thriving in the England age-group system, Kearns has taken well to professional football and embodies the passion that comes with representing Liverpool.

Featuring in every clash for Liverpool this season, Kearns has demonstrated her attacking attributes while maintaining her defensive ability, ranking highly on successful tackles. Kearns is a very physical player, playing fearlessly in the midfield.

Arsenal - Victoria Pelova

Dutch midfielder, Victoria Pelova, has arguably been Arsenal's best and most consistent player this season. Featuring in all of the Gunners' league fixtures so far, Pelova has been anchoring the midfield in the absence of Kim Little in recent months.

In addition to this, the 24-year-old has impressed in attack, providing five assists and one goal in the WSL since October.

Despite only signing for Arsenal 12 months ago, Pelova has been thrown in what could be considered the deep end due to the injury crisis the squad have experienced since last season. However, while some may have sunk, Pelova has thrived and has been able to dictate the midfield against top sides.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Prenton Park, Liverpool

What time is kick-off?

16:00 (GMT), Sunday 28th January

How can I watch?

The match will be live on Sky Sports