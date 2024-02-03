Jurgen Klopp’s team will be heading to north London, currently with a five-point advantage over Sunday’s opponent Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, after coming up victorious against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side, meanwhile, has recorded back-to-back wins after coming off the boil over the Christmas period with losses against West Ham and Fulham.

A few weeks ago, the Gunners were beaten by the Reds in the FA Cup third round, and now the focus will turn to this game, knowing that anything other than a win would leave them with a mountain to climb. If it does happen that Arsenal loses to Liverpool, this will leave them eight points from the top and leave the North London outfit potentially waiting for their first title since 2004.

Teams News

Arsenal

Arteta will be hoping that he can include Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in the squad after he returned to training this week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will come into the game without the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu (Asia Cup), Dutch international Jurrien Timber (knee injury), and Fabio Vieira (groin injury).

There is a slight chance that Gabriel Jesus may feature, although Arteta has said that the striker is struggling with a knee problem following the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool

The Reds will remain without Mohamed Salah, who continues his recovery phase following his hamstring injury sustained during Egypt’s African Cup of Nations fixture against Ghana.

The Merseyside outfit may also be left without Uruguayan attacker Darwin Nunez, who has hurt his foot against Chelsea, resulting in him leaving Stamford Bridge with a protective boot on.

Japan’s national team captain Wataru Endo will not be present in the squad due to his continued participation in the Asia Cup.

Fullback duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have now both featured in the Reds last two games, leaving Klopp with a selection dilemma on who to start. Much to Klopp’s delight, Liverpool Spanish Maestro Thiago Alcantara has joined the team in training for the first time this season and could come on at some point throughout the game as the German manager will aim to get him back to match fitness.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Liverpool

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez; and Diaz

Key Players

Arsenal: Declan Rice

In the 2023 summer transfer window, the Arsenal board decided to prioritise signing the ex-West Ham defensive midfielder for a club record fee of an excess of £100 million.

Since he arrived in North London, the Englishman has played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s recent success, providing defensive stability in the midfielder and popping up with occasional decisive goals, such as the late goal against Manchester United.

When Rice is at his very best, he is untouchable. We saw on Wednesday that the Liverpool midfield was able to run riot through a spineless Chelsea midfield, so the defensive midfielder will have to be at his very best to stop the same from happening to the Gunners.

Liverpool- Jota

It is a tough task to pinpoint exactly what has been the key to the Red's recent run of form, but one standout player has been in top form.

That being Portuguese attacker Jota, who has been among the goalscorers as of late. With Liverpool’s main man Salah being away since the start of January, the ex-Wolves man has been on an impressive run of form, registering four goals and two assists in all competitions.

With eight goals and two assists in fourteen games against Sunday’s opponents, Jota will be looking to add to this record and help keep up with his recent run of form.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal is the home team in this one, with the game taking place at the Emirates Stadium.

The Emirates, home of Arsenal FC (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane)

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 16:30 on Sunday.

How can you watch it?

In the UK, the game will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Meanwhile, if you are subscribed, you can also watch the game through Sky Go.

There is also live coverage on TalkSport and BBC Radio 5 Live.