The Blues host their third home match, looking to defend their FA Cup crown and secure a place in the quarterfinals. They enter the game fresh off back-to-back victories at Kingsmeadow. A 5-nil success over Sunderland set up their advancement to the League Cup semi-finals after a 3-nil victory over Everton in the WSL.

Since the beginning of the year, Chelsea has had almost a perfect record, winning seven games in a row in all competitions. As well as maintaining a three-point advantage at the top of the WSL, the Bleus have also qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout stage.



As for the visitors, Crystal Palace, they sit three points off the top spot in the championship, where form-wise they are playing well. After fourteen games played, Palace has eight victories, three ties, and three losses to their name. In addition to trying to upset the reigning winners in the cup tomorrow afternoon, they are vying for promotion to the WSL next year.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has expressed her concern with the opponents tomorrow: “We have to acknowledge that they’re flying high; they’re contenders to go up. I’ve watched them: they’re an organised team, they make it difficult out of possession, and they’re a threat going forward.”

Palace defeated Chatham Town and Blackburn Rovers on route to the fifth round, while the Blues needed extra time to defeat West Ham United and set up a Sunday afternoon London Derby.

Back in October 2019, the two sides clashed in the Conti Cup group stage, where Emma Hayes’ side came out on top, winning 3 nil. Thanks to goals from Drew Spence and Bethany England. Prior to that, in September 2018, the clubs faced off at the same stage of the Women’s League Cup. With the Blues defeating Palace 4-nil, Spence and Adelina Englan added to their already impressive brace.





TEAM NEWS

CHELSEA

With the quality of depth Emma Hayes has in her Chelsea side, it will be no surprise if she puts out her second team to face championship side Palace. But according to Hayes, players have to work for their chances to shine in this Chelsea side: “I’m not here to hand out playing time just for the sake of it. We’re trying to win medals, and I often try to find the right moments to do it. If everybody keeps training the way they are, then I’m sure there will be opportunities; I just don’t know when.”

Millie Bright is still sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to return before the international break. As is Sam Kerr, who is recovering from her ACL injury sustained last month.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace has the option of two WSL-experienced players coming into the starting lineup tomorrow. Tottenham loanee Ria Percival, as is West Ham’s permanent transfer of Izzy Atkinson.

Both will provide experience and knowledge of the opponents, which are vital for this young Crystal Palace side.





LIKELY LINEUPS

CHELSEA

Musovic, Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Ingle, Beever-Jones, Nusken, Cuthbert, Kirby, Ramierez.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Lambourne, Reilly, Everett, Nolan, Gibbons, Arthur, Hopcroft, Blanchard, Sibley, Sharpe, Hughes.

KEY PLAYERS

CHELSEA - Mia Fishel

The young American international has scored or assisted in every competition she has played in for Chelsea so far. Looking to add to her score sheet, which has been aided by the unfortunate news of number nine, Sam Kerr’s ACL injury, allowing her more game time and the possibility of more goals for Fishel.

Fishel has 28 caps to her name, netting 13 goals for the USWNT. She brings a level of dynamism and physical presence that we haven’t seen from a player in a blue shirt before. ‘Big Fish’ is not only technical in finishing as a target player but also good at building up play and creating space for goals.

CRYSTAL PALACE - Hayley Nolan

The Republic of Ireland star has been drawing attention to her performance recently with some impressive performances. Last month, she scored two significant goals in back-to-back games, netting a crucial equaliser in the second half of Palace’s triumph over Blackburn in the FA Cup fourth round.

Not long after, Nolan extended her excellent start to 2024 with a first-half goal against the London City Lionesses in the Championship.





MATCH DETAILS

Where is the game being played?

Kingsmeadow, London

What time is kick-off?

14.00 (GMT), Sunday 11th February.

How can I watch?

The game will be streamed live on the FA Player. There will be live commentary on Chelsea Women's Twitter page.





