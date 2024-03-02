The 192nd Manchester derby will see Man City look to keep up with league leaders Liverpool, while Man United will be hoping to keep their hopes of a place in the top four alive.

Pep Guardiola's side are on an 18-game unbeaten run, and have not lost at home since November 2022. Most recently they breezed past Luton in the FA Cup, beating them 6-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Despite what social media may have you believe, Man United's form has also been very good, with Erik ten Hag's side having lost just one of their last nine games, though they have perhaps rode their luck at times.

Man United have won just one of their last six meetings with Man City, and are without a win at the Etihad Stadium since March 2021, which will be just four days short of exactly three years ago on match day.

More recently, Man City beat the Red Devils 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season, so they will be keen to exact revenge after suffering humiliation at their own stadium.

Team news

Guardiola will be pleased in the knowledge that he has just two injury concerns to contend with, which is far fewer than many of their Premier League rivals.

Jack Grealish will miss the game and the foreseeable future due to a groin issue, with his manager confirming: "He will not be fit for this weekend. When he will come back, I don’t know.

"I think he will not be fit [for the upcoming internationals]. He has had a setback; he has to recover well so we can use him as much as possible."

Josko Gvardiol is also a doubt for the game, with the Croatian defender set for a late fitness test because of a recent ankle issue. Speaking before their FA Cup game against Luton, Guardiola said: "He's good too. I don't know [if he will play]. He's training without much pain. Still, he didn't train with us, but he's on the verge to come back."

Ten Hag has a much bigger selection headache ahead of him, with as many as eight first-team players ruled out of Sunday's derby.

Luke Shaw is suffering from a muscle injury, and it is expected that he will not play again this season.

Tyrell Malacia is yet to feature for Man United this season. While it is thought that he is nearing a long-awaited return, this game will come too soon, as the Dutch defender continues to recover from his knee injury.

In another blow for Man United's defence, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for around eight weeks due to a knee issue.

Anthony Martial is expected to be out of action until at least the end of the month after undergoing surgery on a groin issue at the start of the year, with an initial 10-week spell on the sidelines predicted at the time.

A big miss for the visitors will be striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a minor muscle issue.

£55m summer signing Mason Mount is also thought to be a few weeks away from a return to action as he continues to recover from a reported calf issue, having not played since November 2023.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is facing a similar recovery timeframe to Mount and Hojlund, having suffered an injury in training back in January.

Finally, it has also been confirmed that Harry Maguire will be absent for the derby, having also missed the game against Nottingham Forest in the week with an injury.

Likely line-ups

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Man United

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Key players

Man City - Erling Haaland

It might be the boring option, but when a player scores five goals in the game before a big derby, it is difficult to ignore them, and if that player is Erling Haaland it becomes something of a formality.

The Norwegian sensation has scored 17 Premier League goals in 21 games so far this season, having missed a notable period through injury.

He is Man City's focal point and, while they are not dependent on him, it goes without saying that he will be key to their success in this derby.

Man United - Raphael Varane

With two of Man United's ideal back four currently out injured, as well as their third-choice central defender, Raphael Varane's performance will be integral to his side's chances away to the treble winners.

The veteran Frenchman has been an important player this season and has proved to be a dominant presence in defence, especially aerially.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Man City's home stadium, the Etihad Stadium.

When is the match?

Sunday 3rd March 2024, kickoff is at 15:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.